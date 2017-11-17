The RCMP warned drivers in northern New Brunswick to slow down as the region experienced it's first taste of winter Friday.

Highways and secondary roads were snow-packed and slushy in some areas but were clearing off as the snow changed to rain.

A special weather warning from the national weather service said the snow is going to gradually taper to flurries later in the day.

Up to 10 centimetres of snow was expected over higher terrain.

Rain was expected to change to snow over the Acadian Peninsula, with about two centimetres expected.

Higher than normal water levels along parts of the Bay of Chaleur and the Acadian Peninsula were driven by strong winds.