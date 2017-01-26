With seven schools in Saint John's core neighbourhoods under review, members of parent school support committees are concerned about what the proposed changes will mean for the old north end.

Public meetings took place over the last week at M. Gerald Teed and Centennial schools between the committees and the district education council.

Many young families in the neighbourhood don't have cars, said Kevin Murphy, the chair of the committee at Centennial School.

"They rely on walking, on taxis if they can afford them, or on public transportation," he said. "Having a school within walking distance is vital for a lot of those families if their children get sick, for attending parent teacher interviews, after-school activities, the Christmas concert."

Concern for community programs

One of the options on the table is to close Centennial and move students to Millidgeville North.

But that doesn't answer the question of what would happen to community programs such as PALS and Bee Me Kidz, both geared toward helping young students at-risk.

The district education council has said it expects such programs would move with the students if the schools were closed or merged.

Murphy said parents "were a bit concerned and taken aback" to learn they weren't allowed input.

"This is our school," he said.

Mike Wills, past chair of the parent school support committee at M. Gerald Teed and an active member of the committee at Millidgeville North, said the proposal that Millidgeville North become a K-5 school is flawed.

"The size and the modularity of [Millidgeville North School], are wrong," Wills said. "The kids from [Grades] 3 to 5 don't even go to the cafeteria because it takes too long to get from there to the classrooms to the cafeteria. Over a year, that's a ton of time lost."

"In a priority neighbourhood, a lot of people just don't understand why you would rip out schools and centres of the community."

- Kevin Murphy, chair of the Parent School Support Committee at Centennial School.

Public input requested

At Centennial School's second meeting with district officials on Wednesday and at M. Gerald Teed's meeting last week, the district education council requested public input on the proposed changes.

Rob Fowler, chair of the Anglophone South District Education Council, has said the earliest the council will discuss the proposals, public input and any recommendations would be during its regular public meeting in April.

After the capital budget is announced in fall 2017, it could take six months to a year to develop plans, and several more years for construction, he said.

"So before any kids would move, any schools would close, we're talking three, four, five years."

Parents committees to meet

In the intervening time, the parent school support committees hope to assemble all interested parties around the table.

"We may have different needs, but all of us want to get together and decide what's best," Murphy said.

"We realize that no one is going to be completely happy, and that change is needed since we're talking about some old infrastructure here," he said. "But this is a massive change to the way kids are going to be educated in this city.

"In a priority neighbourhood, a lot of people just don't understand why you would rip out schools and centres of the community."



