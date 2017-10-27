The value of a new playground in Saint John's old north end is being called nothing short of "enormous" for neighbourhood children who now have a safe, outdoor place to play.

After more than half-a-decade of work, the Kiwanis North End Play Park officially opened Friday afternoon. Located across the street from the Nick Nicolle Community Centre, the park features include jungle gyms and adult exercise equipment.

The potential for fun within the park is enough to be the envy of kids across the city. But it was the massive volunteer effort that went into its creation that heralded the most fanfare at the opening.

"What is so impressive, I think, about this is that no one gave up," said Barry Galloway, the executive director of the north end charity ONE Change.

The project faced numerous obstacles since its inception in 2011, he said.

"As it got tougher, people worked harder," Galloway said.

He said 150 volunteers did all the physical labour, 38 companies donated goods and services, and other partners kicked in money — enough for him to call the whole process "remarkable."

"You don't realize what a play park costs until you start getting into it and come up with problems" said Linda Jarvis.

The former president of the Saint John Kiwanis Club said more than $100,000 of in-kind donations were made and about another $200,000 financial contributions.

"It's been a lot of hours, a lot of time and effort by our committee," Jarvis said, "but it's heartwarming you know, to see it finished."

Jennifer London, who has lived in the neighbourhood for about two years, said the park was very much needed. Other locations, she said were either too far away or not safe enough for her four children.

A new park within a couple of blocks from her home is a continuation of the neighbourhood's "huge transformation."

"I'm starting to feel a sense of community," said London. "Everyone's pulling together and actually caring more about how the community looks."

Galloway said it's been difficult holding children back from the park while permits were being issued. The 50 kids playing in the park on the eve of its grand opening were a measure of how popular the park will be.

Now Galloway will have the pleasure of looking out his office window to a view of the community's efforts.

"We're trying to change this neighbourhood," he said. "And we're doing it."