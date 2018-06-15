Officials examine possible North Atlantic right whale death off U.S. coast

Whale experts are investigating what could possibly be a second North Atlantic right whale death in U.S. waters.

On Thursday, Virginia Aquarium's Marine Science Center Stranding Response Program, was alerted to a "very decomposed large whale carcass."

The carcass had washed ashore on Metompkin Island in Virginia, near the Maryland border.

"Whale experts have tentatively identified it as a North Atlantic right whale," said the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration in a news release. "Genetic samples have been taken to verify this finding."

If confirmed, this will be the second mortality recorded in 2018. The first North Atlantic right whale death was reported in January off the coast of Virginia.

Last year 18 right whales died in U.S. and Canadian waters — 12 off the Canadian coast and six off the U.S.

It's suspected that many of them died after getting ensnared in fishing gear or hit by large vessels.

To date, there are only 100 breeding females remaining in a population of about 430 North Atlantic right whales.

Births have also been declining in recent years, and no new calves were spotted in the calving grounds off Florida this year.