LeBlanc and Garneau announce plans for protecting North Atlantic right whales
At least 18 of the endangered whales have been found dead since last year
Federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Transport Canada's Marc Garneau will announce plans this morning for protecting North Atlantic right whales.
At least 18 North Atlantic right whaleshave been found dead since last year — 12 in Canadian waters and six in U.S waters. Scientists believe human activity, including shipping and fishing, was the primary cause.
The latest was discovered off the coast of Virginia in January. The whale carcass appeared to be entangled in fishing gear, based on a photograph received by the Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Program.
Earlier this year, LeBlanc announced new measures for the operation of the snow crab fishery in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence to protect the North Atlantic right whale from entanglement.
The changes include reducing the amount of fishing rope floating on the surface and mandatory reporting of all lost gear. The government also said it will most likely impose speed restrictions for vessels again this year, when the whales return to the gulf.
New Brunswick snow crab fishermen will test two ropeless trap methods this spring to reduce the use of the fishing rope blamed in the deaths of two North Atlantic right whales last year.
The two whales were among seven found tangled up in ropes and buoys in the Gulf of St. Lawrence during an especially dangerous year for the whales.
Last summer, Transport Canada also imposed a mandatory 10-knot speed limit in the western part of the Gulf of St. Lawrence for vessels 20 metres or longer to help reduce the risk of whale strikes, and also improve the chances of survival for any whales struck.
Meanwhile, conservation and animal protection groups have sued the National Marine Fisheries Service in the United States, alleging it failed to protect right whales from entanglement in commercial fishing gear.
There are only about 450 North Atlantic right whales left in the world, and the recent whale deaths have alarmed those trying to protect the endangered mammals.
Of those, only about 100 are reproducing females, and no new calves have been spotted yet this year in the calving grounds off Florida.
