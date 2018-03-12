Another nor'easter is headed straight for the Maritimes this week and it's bringing a blast of heavy snow, strong winds and rain to New Brunswick.

Kalin Mitchell, a CBC meteorologist, said the storm is expected to settle in on Tuesday morning through to Wednesday, bringing as much as 40 centimetres of snow to parts of the province and strong wind gusts travelling up to 90 km/h in other areas.

"Due to the strong winds, there will be periods of blowing and drifting snow that will reduce visibility," he said.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch that's in effect for most of the province this week.

Snow at times heavy is expected to start later Tuesday afternoon, bringing up to 10 cm of snow into the evening, with additional amounts expected by Wednesday.

The weather agency said very strong northeasterly winds will develop Tuesday night and will likely give extensive blowing and drifting snow and could also lead to isolated power outages.

Snow, snow and — more snow

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is in effect for Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County.

About 15 cm of snow is possible by late Tuesday afternoon with additional amounts likely by Tuesday night. Very strong northeasterly winds will develop during the day, and are expected to gust to 90 km/h later in the afternoon and evening.

Snow could change to rain along the Fundy coast by Tuesday night.

A special weather statement is also in effect for the northern half of the province, where up to 20 cm of snow is expected on Tuesday and an additional 20 cm of snow by Wednesday.

"Areas of western Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in particular could double up on the Tuesday snowfall amounts by the end of Wednesday," said Mitchell.

Travel is expected to be hazardous because of reduced visibility in some areas. Poor weather conditions could also contribute to transportation delays, Environment Canada said.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with isolated flurries or showers. Northeasterly winds will be travelling between 10 km/h and 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 2 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening with increasing cloudiness overnight. Northeasterly winds will be travelling between 10 km/h and 20 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of –6 C.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness with snow and blowing snow developing in the evening and overnight. Between 10 cm and 20 cm of snow is expected for the area. Northeasterly winds may reach 50 km/h in the evening. Temperatures will be at a high near 1 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: A mix of sun and cloud and temperatures will be at a high near 4 C.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness and temperatures will be at a high near –3 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with snow and blowing snow developing late in the morning. Snow will continue throughout the afternoon and evening and could become mixed with ice pellets or rain.

Snowfall amounts will range between 10 cm and 20 cm. Northeasterly winds may reach 40 km/h and gusting up to 60 km/h in the evening. Temperatures will be at a high near 1 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with northeasterly winds travelling between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures will be between 1 and 4 C.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with scattered flurries. Northeasterly winds will be travelling between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near –4 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with snow and blowing snow developing in the afternoon. Snow mixing with ice pellets or rain near the Bay of Fundy coastline in the afternoon.

Snowfall of as much as 20 cm is expected, except along the Bay of Fundy coastline where 10 cm is expected.

Northeasterly winds will be travelling between 40 km/h and 70 km/h. The high temperatures will be 3 C.