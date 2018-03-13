A major nor'easter will batter most of the province on Tuesday afternoon — packing heavy snow, strong winds and blowing snow that will continue into Wednesday.

Most of the province is under a winter storm warning from Environment Canada. The storm is expected to bring total snowfall amounts between 15 and 25 centimetres across most of the province, except 40 cm in isolated spots in eastern New Brunswick.

"An intense low pressure system will approach the Maritimes from the southwest today and tonight," Environment Canada said in a statement.

CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell said snow is expected to start out light in the afternoon, with blowing snow increasing and reducing visibility into Tuesday night.

Strong northeasterly winds gusting from 60 to 80 kilometres an hour are also expected to develop Tuesday night.

The winds will ease over most of the province on Wednesday but will continue over northeastern sections until late in the day, the weather agency said in a statement.

A special weather statement in effect for Grand Falls and the Victoria County area, as well as Edmundston and Madawaska County, forecasts up to 15 cm of snow.

"At this time the system is expected to track far enough to the east to keep snow amounts over northwestern New Brunswick to the 10 to 15 cm range," Environment Canada said.

"However, should the system veer from its expected track on Wednesday these amounts could go higher and snowfall warnings may be required."

Mitchell said a wet snow is expected for for most of the Maritimes, particularly along the Bay of Fundy coastline, where the snow is expected to turn to rain.

Icy driveway? Salt not working? Try beet juice.2:26

Danielle Elliott, a spokesperson with EMO, said in these types of weather events, residents should be prepared for any type of emergency, including a power outage.

She said New Brunswickers are reminded to have everything they need for at least 72 hours following a storm.

Residents should have emergency kits in their homes and cars, and they should include: food, water, radios, batteries, first-aid supplies and any special items they might need.

She also advised drivers to stay off the roads, because they will be snow-covered and visibility will be poor.

Airports in Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton have already cancelled some afternoon and evening flights because of the forecast.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with snow developing in the afternoon with northeasterly winds travelling between 30 and 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 0 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with snow, heavy at times, and blowing snow. Snowfall of 10 to 15 cm is expected, except 5 to 10 cm for Edmundston and Madawaska County. Northeasterly winds will be travelling at 40 km/h and gusting to 60 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of –1 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow, heavy at times, with blowing snow. Snowfall amounts could range between 10 and 15 cm, except 5 to 10 cm for Edmundston and Madawaska County. Northwesterly winds will be travelling between 20 and 40 km/h late in the afternoon. Temperatures will be at a high near 1 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Cloudy with snow developing in the afternoon with northeasterly winds travelling between 30 and 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 2 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with snow and blowing snow. Snowfall amounts will range between 10 and 15 cm. Northeasterly winds will be travelling between 30 and 50 km/h and gusting up to 70 km/h. Temperatures will be at a low of 1 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow and blowing snow. Snowfall amounts will range between five and 10 cm. Northwesterly winds will be travelling between 20 and 40 km/h in the afternoon. Temperatures will be at a high near 2 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with snow developing in the afternoon with northeasterly winds travelling between 40 and 70 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 2 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with snow and blowing snow. Snow will mix with ice pellets or rain near the Bay of Fundy coastline after midnight. Snowfall will range between 10 and 15 cm. Northeasterly winds will be travelling between 40 and 70 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h.

Wednesday: Cloudy with wet snow. Snowfall amounts could range between 5 and 10 cm. Northwesterly winds will be travelling between 30 and 50 km/h in the afternoon. Temperatures will be at a high near 2 C.