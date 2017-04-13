Nominations are open to fill 17 vacant positions on village and town councils in seven New Brunswick communities, Elections New Brunswick says.

Byelections will be held in six communities on Monday, May 15, if more than one person is nominated for a position.

A first election will be held in the soon-to-be incorporated community of Haut-Madawaska as well. There, nominations are open for the position of mayor and eight councillors, two for each of the four wards.

Kedgwick is looking to fill two vacancies, one for a councillor-at-large and one for a councillor for Ward 3.

Two councillors are needed in Saint-André, a councillor for Ward 1 and a councillor for Ward 2.

One councillor is needed in each of these villages: Le Goulet, Maisonnette, Salisbury and Shippagan.

Nomination papers can be picked up at the returning offices in each location or from a municipal returning officer or printed from the Elections New Brunswick website. Nominations close Friday, April 21 at 2 p.m.

Also on May 15, residents in these local service districts — Cap-Bateau, Coteau Road, Haut-Lamèque, Miscou, Petite-Lamèque, Paroisse Sainte-Cécile, Pigeon Hill, Paroisse Shippagan, Pointe-Alexandre and Pointe-Canot — will vote on forming a rural community with the Town of Lamèque and the Village of Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël.