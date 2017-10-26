A ticket issued during a Wednesday night concert has one concert promoter calling for a clearly defined noise bylaw as the battle between fans of live music and the new residents of uptown Saint John heats up.

Local band Little You Little Me was nearing the end of a set around 10 p.m. when the police arrived at Taco Pica's door. It wasn't the first time noise complaints had been levelled at the venue.

But after concert promoter Peter Rowan was issued with a $200 noise bylaw ticket, he called for a solution to the conflict.

"The core issue here is the bylaw," said Rowan, who also manages Little You Little Me.

Rowan said the city's current noise rules are so vague, they are making it impossible for live music to continue in the uptown.

"City council needs to address the situation," he said. "We need to know what the rules are, so we can play by the rules."

Concert promoter Peter Rowan poses with a noise bylaw ticket inside one of Taco Pica's green bathrooms. Rowan vows to fight the ticket in court this December. (Submitted by Peter Rowan)

A battle has been brewing for months between new uptown residents and the local music scene. Musicians who have been performing and playing in the neighbourhood for years say they've been left dumbfounded by the alleged noise infractions.

In recent weeks, stickers have been popping up in the area decrying the noise complaints.

'You can say 'Live life uptown,' but frankly it's 'Kill life uptown' right now.'' - Peter Rowan, music promoter

"It's disappointing," said Corey Bonnevie, who plays in several bands, including Little You Little Me. After playing in the neighbourhood for a decade, he said, it's discouraging to see progress stalled by new residents.

"You're trying to put on shows and build the music scene and that community," said Bonnevie, "and all it takes is, you know, a few people to really affect that scene from growing."

Members of Saint John band Little You Little Me have have had numerous gigs interrupted by police responding to noise complaints. (Submitted by Nienke Izurieta)

Rowan said the bulk of the complaints are from relatively new residents of the Bustin's Building, owned by Historica Properties.

Historica's president Keith Brideau said new tenants moving into the building are warned they will be living in the entertainment district.

"It is tough," Brideau said. "We want tenants to be very happy and you know sometimes we feel like beating our heads against the wall as well."

Some tenants, he said, have simply rented space with unrealistic expectations of the area, Brideau said. But it's important to find a middle ground between residents and entertainment venues, he said..

Developer seeks defined limits

This can happen, he said, if the city defines acceptable noise levels for the area. With boundaries, Brideau thinks new residents will better understand what they're getting into.

Coun. Donna Reardon, who represents the uptown, said it's an issue she would like the city to deal with quickly. She noted the recent residential boom in the area is relatively new.

"We've never really had to deal with these two completely different clienteles of residential mixing in with business, and especially the night business," Reardon said.

The trend of exposed brick apartments, in essence removing soundproofing, isn't helping the issue, she added.

Issue for planning department

"I think the planning department needs to look at what they allow and don't allow."

Rowan said council is more than happy to grow the tax base but is avoiding dealing with the issue properly. The longer it waits, he said, the more it will hurt the vibrancy of the neighbourhood.

"You can say 'Live life uptown,' but frankly it's 'Kill life uptown' right now," Rowan said. "These noise complaints and these nuisance complaints, as far as I'm concerned, are really having an impact on the overall community."