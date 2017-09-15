Convicted killer Tyler Noel was sentenced Friday to a total of 28 months in prison for eight additional offences, including possessing a stun gun and possessing a rifle, pellet gun and laptop that were stolen from camps in the Elgin area before he was arrested for murder.

Noel is already serving a life sentence for the second-degree murder of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie on Dec. 17, 2015, and is not eligible for parole for 16 years. His sentence on the other charges will run concurrently, the court said.

In August, about two months after pleading guilty to Wylie's murder, Noel admitted to the other offences, which occurred both before and after the murder.

Noel was in court Friday when Crown prosecutor Renee Roy went over the facts.

She said that on Sept. 20, 2015, two young men were driving their vehicle when a beige Toyota with a back window covered in stickers, pulled up to them.

Noel, the Toyota driver, and a woman in the passenger seat started yelling at the men, and the woman showed them a Taser.

The men heard a sound like a Taser and saw a flash of electricity. They sped away and called 911.

On Sept. 24, 2015, the RCMP were on the lookout for the Toyota. They pulled over a vehicle driven by Noel and found a Taser, which Noel eventually admitted was his.

Tyler Noel appeared at the Moncton Law Courts for sentencing on offences from 2015 and 2016 to which he pleaded guilty in August. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Noel pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a stun gun and to one charge of failing to appear in court on Dec. 18, 2015.

The other charges stemmed from the time Noel was on the run after Wylie was slain.

They include possession of a stolen Apple Mac Book Pro, unlawfully entering a camp in Elgin, possession of a stolen .22 -calibre rifle, possession of a stolen firearm and breaching a court order not to possess weapons.

Roy said that on Jan. 9, 2016, just before noon, the RCMP were called to a road near Elgin after a man had a run-in with three intruders at his cottage.

He confronted them and they drove away, colliding with the man's car.

Threw rifle from car

They headed for Petitcodiac, going 147 kilometres an hour in an 80-km zone, and tossing a rifle from the car. The three were arrested in Petitcodiac.

When police realized Noel was in the back seat, he was arrested for Wylie's murder.

Roy told the court the .22 calibre rifle, pellet gun and Mac Book Pro were all recovered. They had been stolen from camps in Elgin.

The judge asked Noel, who appeared in court wearing a blue shirt, if he had anything to say before sentencing. He replied "No, your honour".