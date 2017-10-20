Two Bathurst police officers involved in the shooting death of Michel Vienneau will not be facing trial, after a New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench justice decided Friday not to reverse a lower court decision.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Tracey DeWare dismissed the Crown's application to toss out Judge Anne Dugas-Horsman's decision not to proceed to trial.

DeWare said she found Dugas-Horsman considered all the evidence and did not exceed her jurisdiction when she ruled the Crown had failed to provide enough evidence.

The 51-year-old Tracadie businessman was shot and killed in January 2015 when police were attempting to arrest him in a Via Rail parking lot, acting on a tip Vienneau was carrying "a load of drugs.'

The tip proved to be false.

Patrick Bulger, 38, and Mathieu Boudreau, 28, were charged with manslaughter in Vienneau's death, but the charges were dropped as a result of Dugas-Horsman's ruling.

About 75 people marched in the memory of Vienneau in Tracadie a year after his death. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

The courtroom was packed Friday, with many of Vienneau's relatives in attendance.

A publication ban is still in place on any evidence presented during the preliminary inquiry.

New Brunswick public prosecution services requested a judicial review by the Court of Queen's Bench in April, seeking to have Dugas-Horsman's decision overruled. They argued that the judge failed to consider all relevant evidence at the preliminary hearing, and therefore committed a jurisdictional error.

DeWare heard arguments in Bathurst in late August, with Bulger, Boudreau, and about two dozen of Vienneau's relatives and friends in the courtroom.

Both Bulger and Boudreau were suspended with pay from the police force after the charges were laid.