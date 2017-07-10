New Brunswick's acting chief medical officer of health is defending the province's new water quality-advisory system that saw people swimming at Parlee and Murray beaches over the weekend despite fecal bacteria levels being up to three times the recommended limit.

Dr. Jennifer Russell's office issued "no swimming" advisories for the two popular beaches on Monday based on lab results from water samples taken on Saturday — 48 hours earlier.

'I feel like what we have right now is good and we're going to build on that and make it better for next summer.' - Jennifer Russell, actin chief medical officer of health

Both beaches were open to swimmers on Saturday and Sunday.

Russell said the delayed notification is because of the time it takes to collect the samples, send them to the lab in Fredericton and complete the analysis.

"These are the limitations of the system as they are," she said.

"I feel like what we have right now is good and we're going to build on that and make it better for next summer" with a more predictive model based on test results from this summer as well as rainfall data.

The Liberal government implemented new water-monitoring protocols in May that are in line with Canadian guidelines after months of controversy over failing to advise the public of contaminated water at Parlee Beach last summer.

'No swimming' signs were posted at Parlee Beach in Shediac on Monday after water samples Saturday showed bacteria levels exceeded acceptable limits. (Frederique Mazerolle/Radio-Canada)

Asked what the point of an advisory two days after the fact is, Russell said the government is "trying to be proactive and transparent with the information that we provide to the public."

"We want people to be armed with as much information and knowledge as they can to protect themselves."

Russell could not say whether other provinces are providing more timely advisories but did say using the Moncton lab instead of the one in Fredericton would not provide a quicker turnaround time.

Parlee and Murray beaches were both closed because of single-sample results for enterococcus. Under the Canadian guidelines for recreational water quality, a single sample should not exceed 70 enterococci per 100 mL.

The Parlee Beach sample was slightly elevated at 74, but the Murray Beach sample was 253 — more than three times the recommended maximum.

It's unclear what caused the elevated levels, said Russell.

The signs warning the water is "not suitable for swimming" didn't stop some people from getting in the water at Parlee Beach in Shediac on Monday afternoon.

"Faecal indicator bacteria levels exceed recommended limits," the signs state. "Contact with these waters may cause illness."

Russell said people should be aware that any recreational body of water carries a risk of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illnesses, rashes and eye infections.

Signs warning that the water at Parlee Beach is not suitable for swimming because of high fecal bacteria levels didn't stop some people from jumping in on Monday. (Frederique Mazerolle/Radio-Canada)

A separate warning about shellfish at Parlee Beach has been posted by Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

The yellow "danger" sign warns shellfish in the area are contaminated and not safe for eating.

The shellfish area is closed, the sign states. "Any person in possession of or found taking shellfish from this area, is subject to prosecution under the Fisheries Act."

The province's new water-advisory protocols include posting signs that clearly indicate if the water is suitable for swimming as well as monitoring the water more often.