Slippery road conditions lead to school closures across the province

Poor weather conditions and slippery roads are forcing some schools across the province to close for the second day this week.

The Anglophone West School District is closed on Wednesday because of poor driving conditions, as well as the Anglophone North School District and the Francophone North-East School District.

Francophone South schools in Fredericton, Oromocto, Miramichi, Rogersville and Baie Sainte-Anne are also closed.

Mike Walker, manager of Roadway Operations for the City of Fredericton, said Tuesday's rain, freezing rain and snow has led to slippery road conditions on Wednesday morning. Walker is advising drivers to slow down and watch for icy patches, as crews are still busy pouring salt.

Walker said pedestrians should also be careful while walking on city sidewalks.

"Any place you're going to walk today it's going to be very icy," he said.

Roads icy with patches of snow

Felicia Murphy, spokesperson for SNC-Lavalin, ,which maintains the Trans-Canada Highway between Longs Creek and the Quebec border, and the highway from Woodstock to Houlton, Me., said roads are partly covered with snow and lots of slush.

"If you can delay your travel it's probably best," she said.

Norman Clouston, the general manager for the MRDC Operations Corp., said road conditions are bare along the highway from Fredericton to Moncton with a few icy spots in the passing lane.

"There shouldn''t be any issues [but] keep your speed down," he said.

Kalin Mitchell, a CBC meteorologist, said rain is expected to clear by morning with cloudy and sunny breaks across the province, with the exception of northern New Brunswick which could see about five centimetres of snow.

He said northwesterly winds are expected to bring in colder air, which will result in falling temperatures in the afternoon and throughout the evening.

"Be aware that any slushy or wet surfaces may become quite icy Wednesday night," he said.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with rain turning to snow in the morning and snow ending in the afternoon. The area can expect between 2 and 5 cm of snow. Westerly winds will be gusting from 30 to 50 km/h. Temperatures will be falling around –6 C to –2 C in the afternoon.

Tonight: Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of –17 C with westerly winds gusting from 20 to 40 km/h.

Thursday: Mainly sunny and cold with northwesterly winds gusting from 20 to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near –11 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Cloudy with patchy fog or drizzle in the morning that will clear in the afternoon. Westerly winds will travel at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 4 C in the morning and falling near 1 C in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold with westerly winds travelling at 20 to 40 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of –14 C.

Thursday: Sunny and cold with northwesterly winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near –10 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with sunny breaks and a few showers in the afternoon. Westerly winds travelling at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 6 C in the morning and falling to 3 C in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clearing with westerly winds travelling at 20 to 40 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of –14 C.

Thursday: Mainly sunny with northwesterly winds travelling at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be around –9 C.