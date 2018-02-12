Slippery road conditions have forced some schools across the province to close on Monday.
In the Anglophone West School District schools in zones four to nine will be closed:
- Canterbury, Nackawic, Burtts Corner, Millville, McAdam, Harvey
- Stanley, Boiestown, Doaktown
- Greater Fredericton area including New Maryland, Keswick Ridge, Nashwaak Valley)
- Oromocto, Geary, Burton, Lincoln, Fredericton Junction
- Chipman, Minto
- Cambridge Narrows, Gagetown
In the Francophone South School District, schools in Fredericton and Oromocto will also be closed. The majority of buses are running late, except buses in Baie Sainte-Anne, Miramichi, Richibucto, Rogersville and Saint-Louis de Kent.
In the Anglophone East School District, schools in the Tantramar and Hillsborough Region will be closed. This includes schools in Hillsborough, Dorchester, Port Elgin, Riverside-Albert and Sackville.
Schools will be open in the Anglophone South School District, but buses will be delayed by one hour. Schools in Sussex and Belleisle will be delayed by two hours.
Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings and special weather statements for the entire province on Sunday. That statement ended early Monday morning.
The province saw snow, ice pellets that changed over to a period of extended freezing rain.
