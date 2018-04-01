Why this N.B. restaurateur comforts her lambs at the butcher

A restaurateur in Nigadoo, N.B., raises the lamb she sells on her menu, but slaughtering them comes with an emotional cost.

Marie Genevieve Boudreau has loved the curly animal since she was a child, and started raising sheep behind the family house so she could offer lamb at her restaurant, Brochetterie le Vieux Moulin.

Boudreau goes to her sheep pen every morning to feed the lambs, to give a bit of respite to the ewes who suckle their lambs.

'I wanted to have something local'

Previously, the lamb she served came from New Zealand.

"It's not amazing," she told Radio-Canada. "New Zealand is far away, and I wanted to have something local."

It's around the age of four months, when the lambs weigh 100 pounds, that she brings them to a butcher's shop in Miramichi.

The task is difficult.

"[It's] the last thing I can give them before they leave, to thank them, is to be with them." - Marie Genevieve Boudreau, restaurant owner and sheep farmer

"I sit down at the truck. I talk to them … for 20 minutes, half an hour. After that, I take them one by one. I pass them to the butcher and I stay with them. I hold them," Boudreau said.

She was unable to do this at first because the task is very emotional.

Her enclosure has 17 sheep, including six ewes with lambs. Boudreau gives them small onions as a treat, which improves the quality of the meat.

When she brings the lambs to the butcher, Boudreau spends time comforting them. (Radio-Canada)

She pays particular attention to the ewes who are about to give birth because the deliveries are sometimes complicated.

Accompanying her lambs to the very end is ultimately a gesture of love, she adds.

"They trust me. So [it's] the last thing I can give them before they leave, to thank them, is to be with them," Boudreau said.