RCMP are seeking the public's help locating a 21-year-old Nova Scotia man who was moving to Moncton.

Nicholas Croft, 21, hasn't been heard from for several days, said RCMP. (RCMP)

Nicholas Croft was reported missing by his family on Nov. 23, after they hadn't heard from him for "several" days, Codiac Regional RCMP Sgt. André Pepin said in a statement.

Croft's family and police are concerned for his well-being, said Pepin.

He's described as Caucasian, five feet six inches tall and about 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.