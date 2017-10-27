At least 88 percent of the Syrian refugees who settled in Saint John have stayed there, says Stephen Horsman, the minister of families and children.

"They want to stay here, they want to work here," Horsman said in an interview with Information Morning Saint John.

The New Brunswick government is making immigration a priority, hoping to hold on to new Canadians instead of watching them move to bigger cities, Horsman said.

Enrolment at Hazen White-St. Francis has grown by 43 percent since hundreds of Syrian refugees settled in Saint John. (CBC)

Attracting and keeping newcomers is part of the solution to the province's shrinking population, he said.

About 540 Syrian refugees settled in Saint John in 2015, he said.

"I just can't imagine what people have gone through to get to where they are today, and to adjust not only to the language the culture the weather."

He said about 500 immigrants have settled in the Saint John area.

The province works with partners and stakeholder to help immigrants find work and homes.

"Whether it would be through education, whether it would be through language, whether it would be through employment, any courses we could provide — we will do whatever we can to keep these people here."

Across Canada last year, 21.9 per cent of residents were not born in the country.

In New Brunswick, the proportion was much lower, 4.6 per cent, although 9,000 immigrants arrived in the province in the previous five years. In 2,011, the percentage of immigrants was about the same, at 4.5.

Crescent Valley

In the Saint John area, a lot of newcomers in 2015 landed in Crescent Valley, considered an at-risk neighbourhood with pockets of poverty, unemployment and education challenges.

Horsman said the community in Crescent valley is a vibrant one and has flourished with the influx of new people.

"The people are wonderful and the school itself, a school in any community is great, it keeps the community vibrant," Horsman said of Hazen White-St. Francis School, which many children in Crescent Valley attend.

In fact, the school was facing possible closure before enrolment grew 43 per cent.

"That's a sign we're doing the right things and the investments are working, that more people are attracted to New Brunswick and more people are staying," said Alex LeBlanc, executive director of New Brunswick's Multicultural Council.

"We're really just taking steps in this direction towards growing our population … the time for steps has passed and really New Brunswick needs to take leaps towards growing our population."