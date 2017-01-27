Nabeela Iram and her husband couldn't find many employment opportunities when they first moved to Saint John from their native Pakistan. So, like many Maritimers, they relocated to Toronto.

But even in the big city work was scarce and eventually the couple decided to return to the port city. At least they knew the people were nice, she said.

And then Iram found work after all, through the YMCA's sewing employment language training program.

"I've done my fashion designing in Pakistan," she said. "So I'd done it over there and when I heard that they are going to start something here … I decided to join this program."

Immediate employment for newcomers

On Friday, Iram and 25 other immigrants from around the world graduated from the program, which placed them for a job or practicum with Cirrus Garment, a new producer for designer clothing in the city.

The work placement is the brainchild of the Saint John YMCA Newcomer Connections program, which helps immigrants connect with people and find jobs in their community. (CBC)

It started in late 2015, when the city experienced an influx of Syrian refugees, said YMCA president and CEO Shilo Boucher.

Boucher told CBC on Friday that they now have several partners for the employment program, including J.D. Irving's tree planting program and the city's tourism department.

Every time an employer approaches them, they create a new job program as long as the newcomers have the skillset to work there, she said.

"It's immediate employment for them, which is perfect," she said.

"And maybe they decide to move on into a different employment field, but for now they feel they are contributing."

Keeps immigrants in Saint John

Boucher added the program not only helps employers fill vacant positions but helps to keep immigrants in the city.

Kawthar Al Hussein graduated from the Sewing Employment Language Training Program on Friday. (CBC)

Since the program started in December 2015, the YMCA has seen record numbers for retention rates, with 90 per cent of newcomers staying.

"I would deem it a huge success," she said.

Part of the program's success is that it doesn't require immigrants to be overly proficient in English, said Abby David, employment supervisor with Newcomer Connections.

While many of them continue their English as a second language courses, the employer only teaches them the basics they need for their work.

Supporting their families

But that's enough if you're new and want to support your family, she said.

Many of the newcomer women worked as seamstresses in their home country or were sewing at home. (CBC)

"They want to help with their family, with their husbands, for the children," she said. "We want the best for our kids. I think that's how they feel as well."

She added that many of the newcomer women worked as seamstresses in their home country or were sewing at home.

"I think they are happy and they are doing something they like."

Iram's background is in fashion designing in Pakistan, so training for a job with Cirrus Garment came naturally.

She now hopes to work there permanently.

"The place is very nice, you are very relaxed, you work in a good atmosphere," she said, adding that that's what many people are looking for when they move to Canada.

"Because they left everything, they left their countries, their people, so they always (want to) find the good place, the calm place."