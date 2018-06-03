Newborn horse becomes a gift for kindness shown during fierce flood
'They didn't have to do that. But it was really sweet of them'
When record high waters threatened a farm near Fredericton recently there was a scramble to find dry stables for horses.
"I got a call from a friend at the SPCA here in Fredericton," said Debbie Shorten, a Fredericton realtor who also works with the horse industry in New Brunswick. "And they were helping a mom with her cats and dogs.
Shorten didn't wish to name the farmer in need, but she did say a family member was able to take in one of the horses.
For the second horse, a young mare named Willow, Shorten posted a plea on Facebook for a temporary home and emergency feed.
"And within two hours Kristi St-Hilaire, in addition to some other folks around the Maritimes said, 'Yes, we can do that. We can help."
"She needed a home more than I need to lease another horse," said St-Hillaire, who had already made arrangements for her own animal when the new arrangement presented itself.
"She was sold the horse not knowing," said Shorten, explaining the owner's surprise.
On May 29, Willow gave birth to a healthy black-and-white filly foal, who is already running around the stables and fields at the grounds, although never too far from her watchful mother.
"It was very nice of them," she said. "They didn't have to do that. But it was really sweet of them."
At five days old the foal now bears the name Sadie River, named by St-Hilaire's daughter. It is a combination of the girl's first name and the waters that brought them together.