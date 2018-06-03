Newborn horse becomes a gift for kindness shown during fierce flood

When record high waters threatened a farm near Fredericton recently there was a scramble to find dry stables for horses.

"I got a call from a friend at the SPCA here in Fredericton," said Debbie Shorten, a Fredericton realtor who also works with the horse industry in New Brunswick. "And they were helping a mom with her cats and dogs.

The young filly resides at the Fredericton exhibition grounds at the harness racing stables. (Shane Fowler/CBC) "And she had been flooded out down the river and had lost everything," she said. "But she also had two horses."

Shorten didn't wish to name the farmer in need, but she did say a family member was able to take in one of the horses.

For the second horse, a young mare named Willow, Shorten posted a plea on Facebook for a temporary home and emergency feed.

"And within two hours Kristi St-Hilaire, in addition to some other folks around the Maritimes said, 'Yes, we can do that. We can help."

Debbie Shorten put out a call for help for the horse on Facebook. It took only two hours for people to arrange a stable and resources for the animal in need. (Shane Fowler/CBC) St-Hilaire had been planning to lease a horse. Instead, she decided to use that money to help Willow in her time of need. She made arrangements to have the horse fed and stabled at the Fredericton exhibition grounds.

"She needed a home more than I need to lease another horse," said St-Hillaire, who had already made arrangements for her own animal when the new arrangement presented itself.

Kristi St-Hilaire offered to use the money she was going to use to lease a horse in order to help a horse in need. (Shane Fowler/CBC) To complicate matters, it was discovered the displaced horse was pregnant.

"She was sold the horse not knowing," said Shorten, explaining the owner's surprise.

Sadie St-Hilaire snuggles with the foal's mother, Willow. (Shane Fowler/CBC) "The people here at the racetrack gave her a foaling stall to stay in," said Shorten. "And every one here, all the horsemen and horsewomen, have been absolute stellar examples of how you can help people in need."

On May 29, Willow gave birth to a healthy black-and-white filly foal, who is already running around the stables and fields at the grounds, although never too far from her watchful mother.

Mother Willow, with her newborn foal Sadie River, enjoy the fields at the Fredericton exhibition grounds. (Submitted: Kristi St-Hilaire) As a sign of her gratitude, the thankful owner gave the newborn to St-Hilaire for helping during the chaos of the flood.

"It was very nice of them," she said. "They didn't have to do that. But it was really sweet of them."

At five days old the foal now bears the name Sadie River, named by St-Hilaire's daughter. It is a combination of the girl's first name and the waters that brought them together.

The mare and filly will stay together for much of the remainder of the year before Sadie River will move to St-Hilaire's farm in Tracyville. The mare will eventually return to its owner.