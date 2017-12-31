While the extreme cold weather that has swept most of the country has forced some cities to alter New Year's Eve celebrations, most organizers of the largest events in New Brunswick appear to be moving ahead as planned.

Stefanie Bouchard, marketing director for Crabbe Mountain, which is open for skiing until 9 p.m., said the cold hasn't phased organizers, who are used to dealing with cold snaps.

After the hill is closed, the ski hill is hosting live music by The Shenanigans at its Thirsty Boot Lounge.

"We're pretty used to having events run in spite of really cold weather," she said.

"We get cold snaps like this all the time, and people are pretty used to coming inside and warming up at the hill."

CBC contacted Saint John's Market Square but hasn't yet received a response about its annual New Year's Eve party, which features live music at its Boardwalk Stage starting at 5 p.m.

Its Facebook page said the event will go ahead "rain or shine," and no changes to the event have been posted.

Staff at Moncton's Casino New Brunswick said they weren't aware of any changes to its New Year's Eve concert with Hedley.

Organizers of events at Fredericton's Capital Complex and Crowne Plaza Lord Beaverbrook Hotel also said celebrations are moving forward as planned.

However, the City of Dieppe has decided to move its New Year's Eve celebrations indoors to the Wingate Hotel due to the cold weather forecast.

Events cancelled or revised

The city of Charlottetown announced it is holding it's New Year's Eve celebration indoors, after cancelling its planned celebrations in Victoria Park.

The city is partnering with the Island Storm to host the first-ever family tailgate party ahead of the team's New Year's Eve matinee game against the Halifax Hurricanes.

In Toronto, city officials have decided to shorten its outdoor bash at Nathan Phillips Square due to concerns over public health in frigid temperatures. Some of the events planned on Parliament Hill in downtown Ottawa have also been cancelled due to the cold.

However, in Montreal, Quebec City, and Winnipeg, event organizers say New Year's Eve celebrations will go ahead despite the nasty weather.