New Year's Eve might've been booming with places to go and see, but New Year's Day — maybe not so much.
As a statutory holiday, there might not be too many businesses open on Monday. So if you're going out, you might want to plan ahead.
Here's what's closed on New Year's Day across New Brunswick:
Retail and grocery
- Northumberland Mall in Miramichi will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Regent Mall, McAllister Mall, Champlain Place will be closed.
- Sobeys stores will be closed.
- Walmart is closed.
- Atlantic Superstores will be closed.
- All corporate NB Liquor stores are closed.
- Saint John City Market will be closed.
- Place Bathurst will be closed.
- Many drugstores will open, at least for part of the day.
- Some restaurants will be closed, some will open.
Government offices and public services
- City of Fredericton and all administrative offices will be closed.
- Fredericton Transit will not be operating.
- Saint John City Hall and administrative offices will be closed.
- Saint John Transit will operate on its normal Sunday/holiday schedule.
- Codiac Transpo will not operated during the holiday.
- City of Moncton will be closed.
- All Service New Brunswick offices will be closed.