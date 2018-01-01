New Year's Eve might've been booming with places to go and see, but New Year's Day — maybe not so much.

As a statutory holiday, there might not be too many businesses open on Monday. So if you're going out, you might want to plan ahead.

Here's what's closed on New Year's Day across New Brunswick:

Retail and grocery

Northumberland Mall in Miramichi will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regent Mall, McAllister Mall, Champlain Place will be closed.

Sobeys stores will be closed.

Walmart is closed.

Atlantic Superstores will be closed.

All corporate NB Liquor stores are closed.

Saint John City Market will be closed.

Place Bathurst will be closed.

Many drugstores will open, at least for part of the day.

Some restaurants will be closed, some will open.

Government offices and public services