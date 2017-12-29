There's no shortage of high-energy entertainment options in New Brunswick to mark New Year's Eve 2018: we've tracked down the hottest events in Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton.

The world of nightclubs and entertainers is ever-changing so be sure to call ahead and confirm events.

Of course Netflix, take-out, and falling asleep on the couch at 10 p.m. is also a perfectly acceptable option.

Saint John

Market Square New Year's Eve Party. 1 Market Sq., 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Billed as the largest free celebration — and biggest fireworks display — on the East Coast, this year's fire and ice-themed party features Saint John indie rockers Little You Little Me, award-winning Halifax singer-songwriter Mo Kenny and Vancouver's The Zolas and 54-40.

Snap selfies on the fire-pit and ice block-ensconced fire and ice throne, or grab drinks at the ice bar. Families can enjoy sleight-of-hand by Bernard the Magician, balloon sculptures, and sliding.

Fireworks and a Fire and Ice theme are two exciting elements of the 2018 edition of the annual party at Market Square. (CBC)

Offline Board Game Cafe New Year's Eve Celebration. 358 Rothesay Ave., 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Start of 2018 at the top of your game: you and your friends choose from 1,200 amusements ranging from Monopoly and Risk, to obscure offerings like Riff Raff, a dexterity game where players load objects onto a swaying wooden ship.

A ticket gives you a day and night worth of game play play, plus a glass of bubbly for the countdown. This event is for all ages. Tickets available in-store and online.

The Offline Board Game Cafe has 1,200 games like these to choose from - and you and your friends can play at least a few of them on New Year's Eve.

New Year's Eve Party Down Under. Pub Down Under, 400 Main St., 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Get down to danceable blues and jazz funk by Saint John's Jelly, supporting by new Saint John rock outfit Jamie Comeau and the Crooked Teeth, plus the Quiet Neighbours and DJ Funky Funk. Tunes get underway at 9 p.m. $10 cover.

NYE 2018 with What the Funk! Saint John Trade and Convention Centre, Market Square. 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

The sixth annual party at the Trade and Convention Centre features DJ Mr Mr Morris spinning funk forty-fives from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., with multiple bars, buckets of beer, late night munchies and a huge dance floor.

For those tuckered out from the evening's event, there's the Funk 'n Bunk option: get a room at the Hilton for a special rate. Tickets available through the Imperial Theatre.

NYE at the Five and Dime. 34 Grannan St., 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saint John's premier vinyl record and craft beer bar lets you swing into the 2018 with the sweet sounds of DJ Damon spinning 1960s soul.

The Five and Dime, a vinyl record bar at 40 Grannan Lane in Saint John, will be serving up sixties soul and frosty pints of craft beer. (Submitted by the Five and Dime)

New Year's Eve Buffet. Hilton Saint John, 1 Market Sq. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fuel up for the evening's festivities with a massive spread of mussels, salmon coq a vin, soups, salads, pastries, cheesecake and other goodies courtesy of the Hilton chefs. $38 plus tax (children 6-12-years-old half price)

Fredericton

NYE at the Capital. 362 Queen St., Fredericton. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Hit up the Capital for an energetic evening of live tunes featuring the reunion of two of the Capital city's favourite bands, Hungry Hearts and On Vinyl, plus The Floogs and trippy space-themed dance tunes by Saint John's S.H.R.I.M.P Ring. Doors at 9 p.m., music starts at 10 p.m. $10.

NYE at Crabbe Mountain with The Shenanigans. 50 Crabbe Mountain Rd., Central Hainesville. 9 p.m to 3 a.m.

Hit the slopes all day and party all night in the Thirsty Boot Lounge. Dress code: toques and ski boots. $5 cover.

Hit the slopes, then hit the dance floor, at Crabbe Mountain. (Shane Fowler)

NYE with The Downtown Blues Band. The Back 6, 331 Golf Club Rd., 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

An evening of food, drinks and music starting at 9:30 p.m. with the Downtown Blues Band. $40 ticket, plus tax, includes a champagne toast at midnight and shuttle home. For those who want to send the entire evening there there's the three-course dinner option for $85.​

St. Mary's Entertainment Centre New Year's Eve Bingo. St. Mary's Entertainment Centre, 185 Gabriel Dr., 3 p.m. to late

Grab your dabber and head out to the SMEC for a night of thrilling Bingo action.

Pre-games pay $100, regular games $500 — then there's the much-coveted $5,000 jackpot. Even if you don't win big, at least you get Chinese food. Special admission package including game play and food is $40.

Any New Year's Eve party with Chinese food included in the ticket price is bound to be a winner. (File Photo)

NYE Masquerade. Klub Khrome, 375 King St., 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Celebrate the dawn of 2018 Eyes Wide Shut-style at Klub Khrome's annual masquerade: $12 advance cover includes a free mask, party favours and half price bottles of champagne before the clock strikes midnight.

NYE 2017: Glitter and Gold. Boom Nightclub, 474 Queen St., 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Don your shiniest, sparkly-est outfits and dance the night away at Fredericton's only LBGT nightclub. Boom's been doing this since 2005: at this point, they have a crazy New Year's Eve party down to a science.

NYE 2018 at the Delta Fredericton. Delta Fredericton, 25 Woodstock Rd., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Travel from station to station noshing on seasonal favourites like made-to-order risotto, local seafood, and the Delta's signature dessert collection. Work off the elegant, interactive all-you-can-eat dinner by dancing all the way to the countdown with DJ Purdy. Tickets $50 + tax.

New Years Eve Yin Yoga with Cynthia. Yoga on York, 73 York St., 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Get limbered up for a night of dancing with a late afternoon yoga class. $15

Moncton

New Year's Eve Party - The Great "Gatesby." St James' Gate, 14 Church St., 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Roaring 1920s-themed fête — minus the strictures of prohibition.

Don your sharpest mobster-style suit or flapper dress and enjoy luxurious cuisine by Chef Anthony Seamone: including, but not limited to, oysters on the half shell, beef tenderloin and prosciutto-wrapped asparagus and raspberry champagne sorbet. Cocktails at 7 p.m., dinner at 8 p.m. Tickets $95 + tax

Bust out your best 1920s apparel for The Great "Gatesby" party at St James' Gate in Moncton. (Wikipedia)

New Years Eve at The Igloo. Igloo Beverage Room, 300 Elmwood Dr., 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

2017 is going out with twang at The Igloo, at which the band Countryside covers the likes of Alan Jackson, George Strait, Brooks and Dunn, George Jones, and Johnny Cash.

Billed as "everything a country band should be, including masterful fiddle playing." Music starts at 10:30 p.m. and goes until 3 a.m. Tickets $20.

Johnny Cash with members of the Carter Family and Statler Brothers, from a 1968 CBC TV special. Cash, George Jones, and more country greats will be covered at the country-themed NYE bash at the Igloo Beverage Room. (CBC Still Photo Collection/Roy Martin)

New Years Eve with Hedley. Casino New Brunswick/Nouveau-Brunswick, 21 Casino Dr., 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The New Year's headliner this year Vancouver-based four-piece Hedley, who have sold more than one million albums and four million singles worldwide. Expect tunes from their new album, Cageless. Doors open at 9 p.m., show starts at 10 p.m.Tickets $99.

Pop fans canhear tracks from Hedley's latest album, Cageless, at Casino Moncton on Dec. 31. (Universal Music Group)

2018 New Year's Eve Tribute Show. The Caveau, on Downing Street in back of the 700 Main St. building. 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Moncton indie bands cover Queens of the Stone Age, ZZ Top, The Hives, Motörhead, Ramones and Royal Blood, accompanied by live visualizations, games and prizes. $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

L3D'S NYE Glitz And Glamour Party. 2nd Floor Night Club, 837 Main St., 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Champagne, confetti, balloons, noisemakers and tunes by the L3D'S and DJ Px. $20.