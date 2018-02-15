University of New Brunswick president Eddy Campbell wants the Saint John campus to double its enrolment to 4,000 students, primarily by focusing on graduate programs.

Campbell, who oversees both UNB Fredericton and Saint John, outlined his desire for a new path for the Saint John campus in a letter to the university's board of governors.

His proposal, leaked to CBC News, doesn't include a time frame for the campus to double its student population of 2,000, and he said a lot of details need to be worked out.

"Let's be honest," he said in an interview over the phone Thursday. "These ideas will be discussed debated and changed.

"I wouldn't want to underestimate the real challenge of trying to double enrolment in Saint John."

Campbell says he doesn't underestimate the challenge of doubling enrolment at UNB Saint John.

His plan comes more than 10 years after the last proposal to shake up the Saint John campus. A controversial report recommending the University of New Brunswick Saint John become a polytechnic institution provoked crowds of people to protest.

Decisions need to be made

Atlantic Canada universities have generally been struggling with enrolment in recent years.

Campbell's "new vision" might be a bold change for the school, but it may also result in a loss of autonomy for the Saint John campus if it doesn't respond.

"People will have to make up their minds whether the vision and the goal that I'm setting up for that campus is worthy of their effort," Campbell said.

With an aggressive growth plan, a lot of issues will need to be discussed, he said. The school will have to find resources to add the necessary staff, decide what programs will be offered and rethink how its graduate program works.

"If people come and they start saying they want to double the size of the enterprise, and it's not yet clear where all the needed resources are going to come from, that will arouse a certain amount of, 'Well, how is this going to work?'" Campbell said.

"That's exactly the response I do want. I want people to think really hard, 'Where are we going to get the new resources?"

Vice-president leaving

Robert MacKinnon, the vice president of the Saint John campus, is leaving following the end of his second five-year term. His last day will be July 1.

The Saint John senate would still ensure decisions about academic planning are made by the campus, Campbell said, "that way, the autonomy of the Saint John campus is protected."

But the focus of MacKinnon's replacement should be clear, Campbell said.

"If we're going to focus on the growth opportunities that we have in Saint John … I think the next leader of the Saint John campus, the vice-president there, should be very much focused on this growth agenda."

Looking for international students

As for where these new students will come from, he said the number of Saint John high school graduates isn't increasing.

Already a third of the 1,800 graduate students across all UNB campuses are international, he said.

"I would expect we would continue to attract students from outside the country."

The letter doesn't detail specifics about what changes the school might see, but Campbell said the health-related institutions seem ripe for expansion.

The letter also suggests the rebuilding of the Ward Chipman Library in Saint John to support research.

Teachers union withholds comment

Sue Blair, president of the Association of University of New Brunswick Teachers, said she'll withhold comment until more details are released.

"I simply don't know enough," Blair said. "If he said growing faculty to accommodate students, that's positive."

"I'd really have to see what Eddy said."

But Blair did say the union will be monitoring the process to ensure "faculty in Saint John, our members in Saint John, are properly engaged in decision-making."

'Polytechnic' programs not the focus

As for the idea of the Saint John campus becoming more polytechnic in nature, that isn't the focus of the new vision, Campbell said. But he thinks the word "polytechnic" has been misunderstood and misused.

Many of UNB's top programs involve applied research or work that could be considered hands-on, such as the Muriel McQueen Fergusson Centre, which allows students to work with police across the country.

"That's work you could argue is really improving our society today," Campbell said.

"And I think we can do more of that."

Campbell said he expects the change he's proposing will provoke concerns in the community but nothing is set in stone.

A consultation process is under way.