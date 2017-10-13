A 28-year veteran of the RCMP will take charge of the Codiac detachment starting next month when Supt. Tom Critchlow transfers from Bathurst to replace Supt. Paul Beauchesne.

Critchlow begins his new job on Nov. 6 and he's eager to get started.

"Obviously the overarching priority is to provide safe homes and safe communities," said Critchlow.

He said he isn't going to make any immediate changes to how the police force operates but said if changes are needed later there is room.

Critchlow takes charge of the force just after the decision on the RCMP's Labour Code trial. The RCMP was found guilty of failing to provide adequate use-of-force equipment and related training to the Moncton RCMP officers who were killed or wounded in the shooting incident in June 2014.

Though he couldn't comment on the trial itself or the decision, Critchlow did say he is hoping to work with the community and the officers to ensure everyone's safety.

"There's been lots of great work done since the tragedy and I want to be able to work with everybody to move forward from this, build from this and heal from it," Critchlow said.

He said the key to rebuilding trust and confidence with his members is to listen to them. Critchlow has worked around the Maritimes and was in charge of operations at the Codiac detachment between 2009 and 2011.

"I'm really looking forward to coming back home," he said.

Outgoing superintendent Paul Beauchesne is taking a new job as well. He was promoted to chief superintendent, and will become the director general in charge of Serious and Organized Crime and Border Integrity for the RCMP National Headquarters in Ottawa.