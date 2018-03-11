Residents of the coastal Acadian village of Cap-Pele, New Brunswick, say the community isn't mentioned in new traffic signs directing travellers along Highway 15, and they worry that will hurt the community come tourist season.

The town is home to Aboiteau Beach, a popular tourist site during the summer that mayor Serge Léger says brings in about $100,000 in economic activity to the town each year.

Léger says the town needs that money to survive, so not being on the new signs is frustrating for him and the residents of Cap-Pelé.

Serge Léger is the mayor of Cap-Pelé. (Radio-Canada )

He has sent a letter to the Department of Transport and Infrastructure, asking for a fix before tourism season.

In the meantime, the confusion is causing business people like Jeffrey Doiron, a manager at Belair restaurant in Cap-Pelé, to worry that tourists trying to get to their village will end up further north in Bouctouche.

"It's not the same at all," he said.

Jeffrey Doiron is a manager at Bel-Air restaurant in Cap-Pelé. (Radio-Canada )

Province investigating solutions

In a statement to Radio-Canada, the province said it was looking into the situation.

However, it couldn't promise the signs would be fixed in time for tourist season.

This isn't the first time road signage in that region of the province has caused headaches for travellers in recent months.

Drivers trying to get to P.E.I. from Moncton have also reported running into confusion following changes to the highway near Shediac.

The changes were part of a large twinning project of route 11 between Shediac and Miramichi.

Some drivers told CBC they've gotten as far as Bouctouche before realizing they were heading in the wrong direction — 35 kilometres past the turn to P.E.I. at Shediac.

On that issue, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said there are two signs indicating an exit for Prince Edward Island, while driving east from Moncton.