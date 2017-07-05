A man who rebounded from homelessness, violence and even prison at a young age is opening a new boxing facility in Rothesay, in hopes of saving children from going down similar paths.

Chris Peters' mother died when he was 17, setting off a spiral of homelessness, brawling with other kids, and a stint behind bars for selling drugs.

He's hoping the launch of East Coast Boxing Performance will redeem some of his past mistakes by helping children rise above the rough hands they've been dealt.

"I just saw a lot of kids coming up, and they were like me when I was younger," the 41-year-old said. "I decided to open a boxing club right in Rothesay itself, try to make a difference through boxing out here."

Peters believes that if it wasn't for his mother's death, he could have had a promising career in professional boxing.

"I was on the Canadian National Team," he said.

Nowhere to go

But when his mother passed away, his prospects vanished. He had no aunts or uncles to live with and was soon sleeping in hallways across the Saint John region, showing up at Boys and Girls Clubs where he'd pick fights with other kids.

"I had to feed myself, I had to clothe myself. I had to find a roof over my head," he said.

He said he remembers being talked into taking welfare checks and "renting" a room where the hot water tank for the building was kept.

"As soon as I'd cash a check this one guy would take the money and say, 'Thanks.'

"I'd be more than happy. I had a roof over my head," he said.

Sense of belonging

In his early 20s, he decided to turn his life around.

Although he strayed from the ring, boxing was the one thing that gave him focus and a place to be.

"I was always looking for something to belong to," he said. "I'd see the kids with the hockey jackets on, their names and the sleeves, and it would almost make me even more depressed."

The new ring is currently under construction at the facility off Hampton Road.

Chris Peters said he hopes East Coast Boxing Performance can open by the third week of July. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

It's in Rothesay because, while most people associate down-on-their-luck children with underprivileged neighbourhoods, children like that exist everywhere, he said.

"If I can somehow manage to somehow cut that part of their life out, by giving them somewhere to come, giving them an avenue to be proud of, all that other stuff makes sense."

He said he has the proper first aid training, police checks, coaching certification and experience.

The children will also not be sparring with each other, he said. Or, at least, not until they're ready.

Community coming together

He hopes to have the ring ready by the third week of July and said the whole community is coming behind him in support, with many companies providing supplies.

The club will provide regular classes and programming for adults, but for kids he's hoping to to have enough sponsorships to reduce the costs so no one is left out — and, he wants to do more than that.

"I want to provide a hoodie … have the kid's name on one side, the sponsor on the other," Peters said. "I think, if I had something as simple as that, I might have made some better decisions."