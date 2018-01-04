When New Brunswickers watch certain NHL games and look hard enough, they might recognize a familiar face passing out the sticks.

Nathan Belliveau has made it from Saint John to the NHL — the "league of wonder," as he calls it — but not by mastering the fundamentals of the game.

He began his journey by asking the Saint John Sea Dogs if they needed a stick boy.

Now, the "West Side boy" is one of the equipment managers for the New Jersey Devils.

"If you had asked me eight years ago if I'd be in the NHL, I'd call you crazy," the 26-year-old Belliveau said with excitement in his voice. "I didn't think it was possible.

"I try and remember where I'm from. I'm just the same old Saint John boy living in the big city."

Like most Canadians, Belliveau abandoned his dreams of being a professional player early on. When he got to bantam, it was evident a career on skates wasn't going to happen.

"I knew I wasn't going to make it when all the other goalies grew and I didn't."

'The guy who can help out'

But he never gave up on sports.

Sometime in high school, Belliveau decided he wanted to be known as "the guy who can help out" whenever a team came to town.

He worked with the local senior hockey league but decided to ask the Sea Dogs if they needed assistance with their gear.

The team said no, but when asked, the visiting team said yes.

"I just liked being around the guys, being around hockey," he said. "I didn't realize it was a career move."

Eventually, the Saint John team recognized how much he was helping out around the rink and brought him on.

Slowly, from league to league, Belliveau climbed the ranks. And last August, he was brought on to work with the Devils.

A lot of it, he said, comes down to who you know.

A different way of watching

The job has changed the way he watches a hockey game.

"People might be watching the shots on net, but I'm watching the shooter who just made the shot — to see if he breaks his stick," he said.

When the team's not on the ice, a long day of steady work keeps him busy.

Belliveau travels with the Devils too, helping keep track of their gear, sharpening their skates and sewing any ripped uniforms.

While he's one of four managers, they share the work equally, he said.

"Every day there's something new about the job."

If a New Jersey player breaks a stick during a televised game, Belliveau could be spotted passing out a replacement. (Submitted)

It's tough and sometime thankless work, but it's also rewarding, he said. The team treats the managers well.

The most important part is just trying "to be a good guy," he said. The players receive enough pressure from elsewhere.

"We're their first interaction," he said about the players. "We're their go-to for anything. I'm an energy type of guy. I keep the guys loose."

Still a Saint Johner

Belliveau said that if New Brunswickers are looking for him on their televisions, just look for a broken stick when the Devils play. He'll be the one passing the player a new one.

But look hard enough certain times of the year and you might see him at Harbour Station in Saint John, he said.

"It's good, when I get home and I can watch the Saint John Sea Dogs, and I can just be a regular fan now," he said. "When I get to my seat, I try and stay there."