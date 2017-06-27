New friendships, food and art at Multiculturalism Day in Saint John
Event hosted by Saint John Multicultural and Newcomer Resource Centre celebrates diversity
By Julia Wright, CBC News Posted: Jun 27, 2017 6:55 PM AT Last Updated: Jun 27, 2017 6:55 PM AT
Hundreds of Saint Johners and visitors gathered in Market Square on a warm, sunny Tuesday afternoon to mark National Multiculturalism Day.
The afternoon of free events included food prepared by Syrian newcomers, dance performances by The Jasmine Performing Arts Group and spoken word by Saint John poet Clyde Wray—plus a magic show, balloon animals and cotton candy for the kids.
Volunteers from local immigrant-serving organizations were also on hand to explain programs and services aimed at newcomers to the region.
The event was hosted by the Saint John Multicultural and Newcomer Resource Centre.
"Sometimes it's hard when you are experiencing new things — the biggest fear for humans is the unknowns, so it can be hard to break the boundaries," said Li Song with the SJMNRC.
"But we can start by trying new foods, or volunteering with immigrant-serving organizations. Events like this bridge the differences in our city so that you can feel comfortable, and start making contact."
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Cloudy
19°C
Saint John
Mostly Cloudy
17°C
Moncton
Partly Cloudy
21°C
Bathurst
Thunderstorm with rainshowers
13°C
Oromocto
Partly Cloudy
18°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- Tornado warning issued for Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville
- Only 2 investors left in controversial Shediac mega-campground project
- New friendships, food and art at Multiculturalism Day in Saint John
- N.B mill owner tells U.S. thousands of Maine jobs at risk over softwood lumber duties
- Sobeys to open temporary Foodland in Minto by mid-August
Must Watch
-
Video
Theresa King intends to sew 2,500 flags for Canada Day
0:52
Theresa King's basement is full of bright materials and the tools to turn them into something special.
-
Video
Ever hear the story of Midgic airport?
1:20
The Midgic Airport is part of a local joke that has a different punch line, depending who you ask
-
Video
Who needs a summer job when you have Uber for pets?
0:54
Daniel Tichonov has opened a pet taxi service as an alternative to a conventional summer job.
-
Video
"Hopefully it will go back to... normal behaviour"
0:58
A beluga whale was rescued near Bathurst Thursday and moved to its natural habitat in Quebec.
Top News Headlines
- Canadian sniper's shot 'entirely consistent' with non-combat role, Trudeau says
- 'He would drive out in the middle of the night. Whatever it took for me to sign these papers'
- Botched eyelash extensions leave Alberta teen's eyes swollen, burned
- Rare 'bright nights' mystery solved by Canadian scientists
- Republicans postpone vote on their health-care bill until after July 4
Most Viewed
- Moncton RCMP arrest 2 after reports of man shooting into a truck
- Moncton gunshots lead to charges against man, woman
- 'Unprecedented event': 6 North Atlantic right whales found dead in June
- Beer gets cheaper — permanently: 24-packs for some domestic brands drop to $35.99
- N.B.'s highest-paid doctor makes more than $1.5M a year
- Fredericton, Saint John airports land Porter Airlines service to Ottawa, Toronto
- Banning of junk food sales in Canadian schools having a positive effect: study
- Mystery behind the Midgic Airport: local legend or hidden history?
- Convicted murderer Devin Morningstar loses appeal in Baylee Wylie's death
- 'I will not be muzzled': Moncton councillors react to new communications policy
- Sisson mine approval triggers $3M bonus for 6 Maliseet First Nations
- Saint Andrews named top Canadian destination by USA Today
Don't Miss
-
Canadian sniper's shot 'entirely consistent' with non-combat role, Trudeau says
-
CBC Investigates
'They were very persistent': CBC finds more cash-for-jobs immigration schemes
-
Botched eyelash extensions leave Alberta teen's eyes swollen, burned
-
Rare 'bright nights' mystery solved by Canadian scientists
-
Republicans postpone vote on their health-care bill until after July 4
-
'It's like WannaCry all over again': New ransomware attack infects computers around the world
-
Israeli decision to shelve mixed-prayer space draws Canadian anger
-
Analysis
Foonie? As loonie turns 30, it's time to think of a name for a $5 coin: Don Pittis
-
Royal Bank to pay back $22M in investment fees it overcharged
-
Trump Tower Toronto to stop using Trump name and property management deal
-
'It scares me': Banff tourists seek up-close bear photos despite warnings
-
Analysis
Trump's conservative legacy could be set with departure of only true moderate Supreme Court justice
-
Trudeau touts open Canadian immigration system in face of Trump travel ban
-
'Quite remarkable': Roberto Osuna's anxiety disclosure could encourage others who are struggling
-
Ontario announces $85M to clean up mercury near Grassy Narrows, Wabaseemoong First Nations