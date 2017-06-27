Hundreds of Saint Johners and visitors gathered in Market Square on a warm, sunny Tuesday afternoon to mark National Multiculturalism Day.

The afternoon of free events included food prepared by Syrian newcomers, dance performances by The Jasmine Performing Arts Group and spoken word by Saint John poet Clyde Wray—plus a magic show, balloon animals and cotton candy for the kids.

Volunteers from local immigrant-serving organizations were also on hand to explain programs and services aimed at newcomers to the region.

The event was hosted by the Saint John Multicultural and Newcomer Resource Centre.

"Sometimes it's hard when you are experiencing new things — the biggest fear for humans is the unknowns, so it can be hard to break the boundaries," said Li Song with the SJMNRC.



"But we can start by trying new foods, or volunteering with immigrant-serving organizations. Events like this bridge the differences in our city so that you can feel comfortable, and start making contact."

Neha Shama, pictured with her son, arrived in Canada four months ago with her husband. She performed a traditional Indian dance Tuesday afternoon as part of National Multiculturalism Day celebrations in the Market Square Atrium. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Volunteers with the Saint John Multicultural and Newcomer Resource Centre served up perogies, chicken skewers, flatbread and other treats prepared by Syrian families for the event. (Julia Wright / CBC)

The Jasmine Performing Arts Group, which travels across the region performing traditional Chinese dance and music, warms up before their performance in Market Square. The group's mandate, said group member Jennifer Qiao, far right, is to capture the diverse artistic traditions of China's 56 ethnic minorities. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Young girls offer a free demonstration of mehndi, an Indian form of body art in which patterns are drawn on the hands using powdered henna. Usually, it is applied during weddings: the wet paste, pictured left, dries and flakes off to produce the intricate, reddish-hued designs, right, that can last for days or even weeks. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Several hundred people, many of them cruise ship passengers, took in performances like this traditional dance number by Neha Sharma, onstage. "People need to get together to celebrate and feel that they belong," said Li Song of the Saint John Multicultural and Newcomers Resource Centre. "Now, they all know that this is the day to celebrate, talk, and meet new friends." (Julia Wright / CBC)

Halla Zein Alabdin, 14, a student at Samuel de Champlain, plays a piano composition for the crowd at Market Square as her proud father looked on. In addition to music and spoken word performances, the celebration included speeches and information from the Saint John Multicultural and Newcomer Resource Centre on the services they offer to newcomers in Saint John. (Julia Wright / CBC)

The Hussein family and their friend Mohiuddin, right, were one of many young families to come to Market Square for the festivities. "Bigotry and and racism are things that are taught," said event speaker Clyde Wray. "It's not something that you're born with. Obviously if you look at the kids, they are all having a great time together - and to me, that says something." (Julia Wright / CBC)

Saint John Multicultural and Newcomer Resource Centre employees Romy Lai, left, and Li Song, spent the afternoon serving up cake to several hundred people that made their way through the Market Square Atrium. "It's the duty of all citizens, not just one person, to welcome new people," said Li Song. "We need to think outside of the box, but also act outside of the box and try to embrace new things. It's great to learn from our differences." (Julia Wright / CBC)

Zainab Mussani, left, pictured with her husband Mohamed Bagha, managing director of the Saint John Multicultural and Newcomer Resource Centre. "Every area is seeing more growth coming to Saint John - both in the sense of the number of countries and parts of the world who are coming here, and that the numbers of those people are growing," said Bagha. "We have seen people from Asia, Africa, Europe, Nepal, the Philippines and Australia. It is great to see." (Julia Wright / CBC)

Kelli Wray brought the whole family down to watch her husband, Saint John poet Clyde Wray, perform original work on the theme of multiculturalism and diversity. From top to bottom: Clyde and Kelli's kids Shasta Wray, 9, Nikolai Wray, 6, and Astrid Wray, 13. (Julia Wright / CBC)