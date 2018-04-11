New francophone school to be built in Moncton for kindergarten to Grade 8

Moncton will be getting a new francophone school for kindergarten to Grade 8, the provincial government announced Wednesday.

The government said it would cost $2 million to begin planning for the new school.

The school is being build to deal with the growing number of students attending École le Sommet and École Champlain.

"There was an urgent need to build a new school in Moncton to make up for the lack of space in current schools," Paul Demers, the chair of the district education council in Francophone Sud, said in a government news release.

The location of the new school will be chosen this fiscal year.