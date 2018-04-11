Skip to Main Content
New francophone school to be built in Moncton for kindergarten to Grade 8

Notifications

New francophone school to be built in Moncton for kindergarten to Grade 8

Moncton will get a new francophone school for kindergarten to Grade 8 to ease crowding at the city's other schools, the provincial government announced Wednesday.

Location of school to be chosen later

Philip Drost · CBC News ·
The school is being built to deal with the growing number of students attending École le Sommet and École Champlain. (CBC)

Moncton will be getting a new francophone school for kindergarten to Grade 8, the provincial government announced Wednesday. 

The government said it would cost $2 million to begin planning for the new school. 

The school is being build to deal with the growing number of students attending École le Sommet and École Champlain.

"There was an urgent need to build a new school in Moncton to make up for the lack of space in current schools," Paul Demers, the chair of the district education council in Francophone Sud, said in a government news release. 

The location of the new school will be chosen this fiscal year.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us