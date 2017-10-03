The provincial government will add a new $6.5 million cable ferry to its fleet by next fall, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure announced Tuesday.

It's not yet clear where the 15-car ferry will operate, but it will be used on a high-volume run "where it will get the most use," officials said.

They did not respond to questions about how much the ferry will cost to operate, but it will eliminate the need to spend $750,000 annually for a rental vessel to serve the predominantly cottager community on Kennebecasis Island.

That ferry operates from Victoria Day weekend until mid-November.

​"With the addition of the new ferry to the fleet, DTI can move one of its own ferries to Kennebecasis Island," which is considered a relatively low-volume run, department spokesperson Tanya Greer said in an email to CBC News.

"There will be no interruption of service at Kennebecasis."

The government has been renting a ferry for the 0.5-kilometre crossing since 2015, when the former Kennebecasis Island ferry was deemed unseaworthy and removed from service.

Aging fleet 'challenging'

"Over the years, it has been challenging to keep up the maintenance of our aging river ferry fleet," Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Bill Fraser said in Grand Bay-Westfield when he announced the new ferry.

"As a government, we recognize and appreciate that river ferries are an integral part of our transportation network on the St. John and Kennebecasis rivers," he said.

"The addition of a new ferry to our fleet demonstrates their importance as we strive to provide the best transportation experience in the most efficient manner."

In August 2016, Fraser pledged the government would not continue to cut ferry service.

His promise came after communities on both sides of the St. John River that depended on the Gagetown ferry expressed outrage when the service was dropped and they could not get Premier Brian Gallant to discuss the decision.

Fraser said the Kennebecasis Island, Belleisle Bay, Evandale, Westfield, Gondola Point and Millidgeville ferries would all continue to operate.

He did not say where the new ferry will be built.