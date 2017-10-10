The provincial government unveiled new driver's licences Tuesday with enhanced security features.

The cards have a polycarbonate body, which is more durable and tamper-resistant than the current licences, with the photo and personal data laser engraved to protect against forgery.

Drivers will not be required to apply for the new cards until their licence expires.

New Brunswickers in Dalhousie, Bathurst, Perth-Andover, Burton, Dieppe, Hampton and Grand Manan will be able to apply for the new cards in late November. The rest of the province will have access to them in December.

The province also announced a new process for renewing and obtaining drivers licenses and photo ID cards.

Under the new method, customers will receive a 30-day temporary document upon applying for or renewing their driver's license or photo ID. The new card will be mailed out within two weeks.