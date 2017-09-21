A small part of Saint John's iconography is receiving a sequel.

"Doors of Saint John" was a series of paintings by artist Lynn Wigginton, made into a popular poster in 2004.

As the name implies, it's a series of doors the artist painted that were within walking distance of her uptown studio.

"Most were historic doors. Some of them I knew the history of. Others I didn't," the artist said at her Canterbury Street studio Wednesday.

"But, for whatever reason, they were doors that appealed to me."

The original was a success, quickly selling out and is no longer available – with Wigginton only snagging one after a relative died.

Requests continue

Years later, she still receives calls each month asking for new prints.

Now the artist is back at it with a second series of paintings and another poster, named "Doorways of Saint John" – a project she flirted around with for over a decade but never thought she'd do.

"I knew there were a lot of doors that interested me," she said. "It was always in the back of my mind."

For Wigginton, the city's doorways and gothic architecture, which line the streets with detail, are one of the best introductions to Saint John.

"The beauty of it. The patterns you see in it. You wonder why the architect chose to do it the way he did. Architecture often reflects what a society is like."

Similar poster

The new poster has the same amount of paintings as the previous one, 28 doorways in total, but each new painting is set a little farther back to give a larger scope of the buildings they come from.

Like the first batch, some of the freshly painted doors just struck Wigginton as being particularly beautiful.

Some are found on well-kept buildings, others on more derelict ones.

Others, she painted because of the history surrounding them.

The last house designed by the infamous architect John Munroe, who murdered his mistress and child, was one.

"He was famous for this rope motif on the buildings he designed," she said, motioning to the painted doorway on the poster. "The ironical thing is, John Munroe was hanged from a rope."

Although a gruesome tale, the painter said she feels like both an artist, a writer and a historian when the brush hits the canvas.

She said it's like she's writing historical fiction.

"You have all the facts, all the information. Then you as the artist decide what you want to emphasis. What you want to leave out."

The new poster has as many doorways as the old one, but the paintings are set a little farther back to give scope to the buildings. (Submitted)

"As an artist, I'm looking at this and seeing the first layer, the second layer, the third, so on, of a (story behind a) piece of architecture," she said. "Doors are where you enter a house. That's another layer."

Overall, Wigginton said she wants to show people the city the way she sees it. She wants them to see the paintings stuck between door frames.

"I like doing architecture for the same reason I like doing landscapes. It's seeing what comes forward, what goes back. That sense of depth and space."

"In my dreams I paint doors," she said.