The New Brunswick government has announced where the remaining CannabisNB stores will be located.

Nine more locations were announced Wednesday, in addition to the 11 stores announced in December.

In total, 20 sites will be open in 15 communities across New Brunswick by July 2018, when cannabis is expected to be legalized in Canada.

The nine stores were chosen through a tendering process that began in December.

The approved locations include:

Fredericton

Cordova Realty Ltd. — Woodside Lane.

Rothesay

Choice Properties Ltd. Partnership. — Marr Road.

Edmundston

Choice Properties Ltd. Partnership. — Victoria Road.

Sackville

Castlemount Properties Inc. — Wright Street.

Shediac

Choice Properties Ltd. Partnership. — Main Street.

Richibucto

JPR Estimating Services Ltd. — Allée de la Cooperative

Tracadie

PRO REIT Acquisition Inc. — 3528 Principale St.

Perth-Andover

Heron Enterprises Inc. — Tribe Road.

Campbellton

045317 NB Inc. — 157 Water St.

Where CannabisNB stores will be located

The locations were approved based on population demographics, liquor sales transactions and traffic patterns, according to a government press release.

The government has said that online sales will also be available to ensure province-wide distribution and availability.

Current dealers need not apply

NB Liquor is setting up the network of stand-alone stores.

Its chief executive officer, Brian Harriman, said Wednesday that it plans to have CannabisNB employees hired by late April or early May.

And he made it clear that anyone guilty of selling marijuana on the illegal market won't be considered for a job with the new Crown corporation.

"Our goal is to have the illegal market shrink, and we certainly wouldn't want to be associated with having people working for us who have worked in the illegal market, though I know that's been previously suggested."

11 locations previously approved

The locations that were approved in December are:

Greater Moncton

Choice Properties — 165 Main St.

Mapleton Holdings Inc. — 40 Wyse St.

Perfection Realty — 780 Dieppe Blvd.

Fredericton

Dalin Investments Inc. — 435 Brookside Dr.

Oromocto

Heron Enterprises Inc. — 16 Commerce Dr.

Greater Saint John

Loblaw Properties Ltd. — 168 Rothesay Ave.

Plazacorp Property Holdings — 944 Fairville Blvd.

Bathurst

Choice Properties — 640 St. Peter Ave.

Miramichi

Plazacorp Properties Inc. — 2540 King George Hwy.

Sussex

Plazacorp Properties Inc. — 138 Main St.

St. Stephen