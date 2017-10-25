The province has released its list of 15 communities that will get stand-alone retail stores for cannabis before the drug becomes legal next July.

The locations were chosen because of their demographics, income data from 2016 census, liquor sales transactions and traffic patterns, according to Sarah Bustard, a spokesperson for the Department of Finance.

Larger communities will have more than one store, for a total of 20 in the province.

The final locations are contingent on the response NB Liquor gets to the tender call it put out last week, Bustard said.

The expected locations are:

Greater Moncton.

Fredericton.

Oromocto.

Greater Saint John.

Bathurst.

Edmundston.

Sackville.

Shediac.

Miramichi.

Sussex.

St. Stephen.

Richibucto.

Tracadie.

Perth Andover.

Campbellton area.

The New Brunswick government said it will have NB Liquor set up the network of cannabis stores will be tightly controlled, in stand-alone buildings and not near schools.