About 200 members of the Canadian Armed Forces will travel to the Acadian Peninsula on Monday to help with the ongoing emergency response to the ice storm that battered New Brunswick last week leaving thousands without power.

As of 9:50 a.m. Monday, there were 15,635 outages in northeastern New Brunswick that had yet to see a return to power, and a total of 21,116 province-wide.

That is just a fraction, though, of the 133,000 households that lost power after the storm started to sweep across the province last Tuesday night.

Troops travelled from CFB Gagetown by overnight bus to reach Caraquet, a community on the Acadian Peninsula, where their work will begin.

"It's a big area and it's a lot of work and we are very happy to hear that this morning the military are coming in," said Caraquet Mayor Kevin Haché.

People anxious to get power back

Haché said the storm was a challenge for the community.

Several buildings had to be turned into warming centres and firefighters were sent out to knock on doors to let people know where they can go for help.

Schools in the Acadian Peninsula also remain closed Monday and Tuesday.

More than 350 power poles need replacing after ice build up damaged or broke them. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

Over the weekend, several power poles broke from continued ice build up, leaving even more households without power, he said.

"People are getting upset and anxious to see what is going to happen," he said.

He added that town staff will consider ways of dealing with this kind of emergency in the future. The biggest problem was getting information to people after the storm, he said.

"I think we kind of take our power for granted and we take what we have for granted," he said.

"A lot of people, even talking to people in the shelter, trust me, tomorrow when the power comes back on and everybody is ready, they will have a lot of radios with batteries ready."

More than 350 power poles need restoring

NB Power expects to have 60 per cent of power restored to the Acadian Peninsula by Monday night.

Marie-Andrée Bolduc, a spokeswoman for the utility, said power crews made progress restoring electricity on Sunday but faced challenges over the weekend.

Power crews worked to clear downed poles and lines on the Acadian Peninsula as part of the restoration effort. (NB Power/Twitter)

The utility is now working with over 360 crews throughout the province.

While they were able to restore power in many households, several others came off the grid when power poles broke in half or were damaged over the weekend because of the ongoing cold weather.

Between 350 to 400 poles now need restoring, she said.

"We have cross arms and poles and transformers that are completely, they've been damaged," she said.

"And the challenge we've had over the weekend is the storm has passed but the ice is still build up on the equipment."

Access to sites creates challenge for utility

Bolduc added that some crews are helping with creating access to sites, while the rest are working on restoring power.

The utility also brought in a helicopter to survey areas for damages to power poles.

A street light froze and broke in Lameque as a result of last week's storm. (Radio-Canada)

"The extent of this, until we could really access the sites, was a challenge," she said.

She added that NB Power is working with an expert of disaster restoration from Nova Scotia Power this week to help with the restoration.

Once power is restored, the utility will review its response over the past week.

"We are still in the middle of this, so let's focus on the task at hand," she said.

"But we'll definitely have some lessons learnt."

Military will support door-to-door efforts

Once the military arrives in Caraquet, it will support local authorities with door-to-door efforts, debris clearing and the distribution of water and other essentials, said Premier Brian Gallant.

Canadian Forces equipment and personnel arrive in Lamèque. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

"The Canadian Army will be deployed where the greatest needs exist in the worst-hit areas of the province," Gallant said at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Gallant said Sunday that the province had not yet discussed with Ottawa what this assistance will cost or which level of government will pay for it, as the safety of New Brunswickers is of the greatest concern.

Carbon monoxide poisoning remains a problem

At a press conference Sunday, the premier also said that hospitals have now seen 31 people for injuries believed to be caused by carbon monoxide.

This follows the death of two people from carbon monoxide poisoning late last week.

Gallant advised against running a generator or using an open flame inside your home or garage.

"We cannot stress this point enough: please, be very vigilant," he said.

"We want to make sure that everybody stays safe and that we don't have any more similar incidents."

Weather to remain mild early this week

Temperatures across the Maritimes were milder this past weekend.

Brennan Allen, CBC meteorologist, said Monday will see a mixture of sun and cloud, and a mostly clear night going into Tuesday.

"Tuesday will become cooler across the Maritimes with temperatures failing to reach the freezing mark in all areas," he said.