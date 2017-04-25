A ridge of high pressure over the Maritimes will provide a mainly sunny day today with near normal temperatures between 8 C and 12 C this afternoon.

"Cloud will increase tonight ahead of a trough of low pressure moving along the eastern seaboard of the United States," said CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham.

That will bring some rain and drizzle into western areas overnight and fog to the Fundy and Atlantic coasts.

Abraham said the rain will be steadiest in northern and western New Brunswick with 10 to 20 millimetres of accumulation likely.

"This unsettled, off and on damp weather, will persist through to the end of the week however temperatures will become rather mild," he said.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: It will be mainly sunny with a high of 9 C.

Tonight: Expect increasing cloudiness with rain beginning overnight and a low near 2 C.

Wednesday: Periods of rain giving 10 to 15 mm of accumulation and a high near 11 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: It will be mainly sunny with a high near 12 C.

Tonight: Expect increasing cloudiness and a few showers overnight with a low of 5 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with intermittent rain or drizzle giving 10 to 15 mm of accumulation. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h with a high near 15 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: It will be mainly sunny with a high near 12 C and 8 C along the coast.

Tonight: Expect increasing cloudiness with showers developing in the southwest and fog along the Fundy coast with a low of 4 C.

Wednesday: It will be mostly cloudy with fog patches, rain and drizzle. Rainfall amounts of 5 mm in the southeast and 15 mm in the southwest. Winds will be from the south at 25 km/h with a high of 15 C inland and 10 C along the Fundy coast.