An approaching weather system is expected to blanket New Brunswick with freezing rain.

Although the week started off with clear and calm weather, CBC meterologist Kalin Mitchell says that is going to change Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will drop to between -8C to -12C across the province overnight, with clouds rolling in.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for all of New Brunswick and is calling for snow, ice pellets and freezing rain beginning Tuesday morning.

"This one is going to be a bit of an icy mess." - Kalin Mitchell, CBC meteorologist

The system arrives from the east coast of the United States, where it already brought stormy conditions to several areas, said Mitchell.

It is now expected to spread ice pellets and freezing rain from the southwest to the central areas of the province.

By Tuesday afternoon he said the entire province should have received a mix of ice pellets and freezing rain.

"This one is going to be a bit of an icy mess," said Mitchell. "There are freezing rain warnings in effect for the entire province.

"Icy conditions certainly look very, very likely with this particular weather system."

Snow and ice in the North

Additionally, northern New Brunswick between Edmundston, Campbellton-Dalhousie and Bathurst may get a mix of snow and ice, in excess of 15 centimetres, continuing into Wednesday morning.

"Everybody else, it's basically ice pellets and freezing rain and then turning over to rain by Tuesday evening and Tuesday night," Mitchell said.

He added that people need to be careful as the freezing rain will cause ice sheets to build on the roads.

Rainfall warning for the south

Mitchell added that there are rainfall warnings for parts of southwestern New Brunswick on Tuesday, specifically for Sussex and Kennebecasis Valley, St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County, Saint John and County, and Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County.

Rainfall amounts could be as high as 25 to 40 centimetres.

"Localized flooding, hydroplane conditions on the road, we have to watch out for those as well," he said.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Tonight: Skies will be clear with increasing cloudiness by morning and a low near –12 C.

Tuesday: The day will start out cloudy with snow and ice up to 2 cm, some wind a high near – 4 C.

Overnight: Ice pellets mixed with freezing rain will amount to 10 cm. Temperatures are expected to rise to –2 C by morning, with light winds.

Fredericton and area

Tonight: Clouds will start this evening with a low of -8 C.

Tuesday: The day will be cloudy and bring a mix of snow and ice pellets, changing to freezing rain in the afternoon. Wind gusts are expected with temperatures around – 3 C.

Overnight: The freezing rain will change to rain by morning, with rainfall amounts between 5 and 10 mm. Strong winds possible, with temperatures rising to 1 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Tonight: Cloudiness is expected to increase overnight, with light winds and a low of – 6 C.

Tuesday: The day will be cloudy and bring ice pellets mixed with snow, changing to rain in the afternoon with a high of 1 C. Freezing rain and strong winds expected.

Overnight: Heavy rain up to 30 mm and freezing rain, with fog patches after mid-night.Strong winds and temperatures rising to 4 C in the morning.