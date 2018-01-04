Environment Canada has issued a storm warning for the entire province Thursday and said the total snowfall could amount to between 25 and 45 centimetres.

New Brunswickers are hunkered down for the first major storm of 2018, with Environment Canada calling for up to 45 centimetres of snow and quickly deteriorating conditions Thursday.

Here is the latest forecast from Kalin Mitchell, a CBC meteorologist, and Environment Canada.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with flurries in the morning turning into snow, heavy at times in the afternoon. Northeasterly winds will be gusting from 30 km/h to 50 km/h except 40 km/h gusting to 90 km/h near the coast by late afternoon. Blowing snow is expected to develop.

Tonight: Snow and blowing snow, heavy at times. Snowfall totals of 15 cm to 30 cm except 30 to 40 cm in Bathurst and the northeast. Northeasterly winds will be gusting at 30 km/h to 50 km/h except gusting to 90 km/h near the the coast. Those winds will turn to northwesterly winds after midnight. Low of –4 by morning.

Friday: Cloudy with periods of snow and blowing snow. The region can expect up to 10 cm of snow. Northwesterly winds will be travelling at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h, except gusting to 90 km/h near the coast in the morning becoming west, 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h by late afternoon. HIghs of –8 to –6 in the afternoon.

Fredericton and area

Today: Cloudy with snow developing in the morning. Snow will become heavy at times in the afternoon, with up to 15 cm. Northeasterly winds will be travelling at 40 km/h to 60 km/h then turning to the northwest after midnight with blowing snow.

Tonight: Cloudy with snow and heavy at times, mixing with ice pellets in the evening. Snowfall near 15 cm. Wind increasing to become northeast travelling at 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h then turning northwest after midnight with blowing snow. A high of 1 C is forecast in the evening.

Friday: Cloudy with periods of snow and blowing snow. Additional snowfall of about 5 cm. Northwesterly winds travelling at 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h in the morning easing to 30 km/h to 50 km/h by the afternoon. A high of –6 C is expected.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with snow developing in the morning and becoming heavy at times in the afternoon. The snowfall could reach 20 cm. Northeasterly winds will be travelling at 40 km/h gusting to 90 km/h by late afternoon.

Tonight: Snow becoming mixed with ice pellets and rain. Additional snowfall of two to 10 cm. Rainfall of 15 to 30 mm possible on the Bay of Fundy coastline. Northeast wind of 40 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h, and turning southwest after midnight.

Friday: Cloudy with additional snow of roughly five cm. Southwesterly winds travelling at 40 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h, in the morning. Westerly winds will be gusting at 50 km/h by afternoon, and temperatures will fall between –5 C and –3 C.