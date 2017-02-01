Wednesday will be a cold day, with flurries expected across the province this afternoon, said CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

"Today, Maritimers are waking up to one of the coldest mornings in a while with temperatures in the minus double digits," he said.

Allen said a mix of sun and cloud could bring a chance of flurries for the afternoon in the northern and central parts of the province. Snowfall is expected to be be light, with two to six cm expected.

Some snow is also expected for southwestern New Brunswick, with accumulations around five to 10 cm.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries in the afternoon and a high of -7 C.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy with a chance of flurries, light winds and a low of -15 C.

Thursday: The day will be partly cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high of –7 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Increasing clouds, then flurries throughout the day with a high of -5 C.

Tonight: There will be flurries, but the skies will clear with light winds and a low of -13 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of flurries and a high of -5 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Skies will be cloudy with a chance of flurries followed by snow. Snow accumulations will be five to 10 cm with winds around 20 km/h and a high of -4 C.

Tonight: The snow will end, but expect wind gusts between 20 to 40 km/h and a low of -10 C.

Thursday: The day will see a mix of sun and clouds with some flurries and a high of -2 C.