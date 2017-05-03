A mix of sun and cloud is expected across New Brunswick on Wednesday with southwest winds and temperatures in the mid-teens.

"New Brunswick and western Prince Edward Island will see the most in the way of cloud cover today, however, I'm still expecting the sun to break through," said CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

"There is a good chance for showers this evening across New Brunswick."

A weak cold front will cause the winds to shift from the southwest to the northwest tonight with cooler air moving in overnight.

Thursday will be mainly sunny with temperatures "a tad" cooler than today, said Allen.

"By later in the day on Friday [cloud] cover will start to roll in from west to east ahead of what will likely be another significant low-pressure system for the weekend."

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: It will be partly cloudy with 2 to 4 mm of showers and fog patches this morning. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h with a high of 11 C.

Tonight: Skies will clear overnight with winds becoming northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h and a low of 0 C.

Thursday: Expect a mainly sunny day with a high of 13 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers and fog patches expected this morning. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h with a high of 14 C.

Tonight: Showers in the evening with 2 to 4 mm of accumulation, then clearing with northwest winds at 20 km/h gusting 40 km/h and a low of 2 C.

Thursday: It will be mainly sunny with a high of 16 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: A mix of sun and cloud is expected with a chance of showers and fog patches this morning. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h with a high of 14 C.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and local accumulations of 2 to 4 mm. Skies will clear overnight with northwest winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h and a low of 3 C.

Thursday: It will be mainly sunny with a high of 16 C.