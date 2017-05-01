It will be a grey day with overcast skies and rain slowly building in from the northeast, according to CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

"Temperatures will be cool today, with most seeing highs in the mid to high single digits and easterly winds between 20 and 30 kilometres per hour," Allen said.

"Total rainfall accumulations by tomorrow morning at daybreak will be the highest in western and southwestern New Brunswick where we can expect 15 to 25 millimetres of rain — giving some flooding concerns."

Overnight lows will drop down to the low single digits everywhere except in southwestern New Brunswick where southerly winds will drive temperatures up to 10 C by Tuesday morning.

"Tuesday will continue to see rainy weather and cloudy skies with the heaviest additional rainfall totals coming from Tuesday morning to Tuesday mid-afternoon," said Allen.

"Additional rainfall accumulations up to 25 millimetres is likely, continuing to raise flooding concerns, particularly in New Brunswick."

Temperatures will be much warmer on Tuesday, reaching into the mid-teens, as a warm front pushes north.

Clearing is expected along with near normal temperatures on Wednesday.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, light winds and a high of near 10 C.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy with 10 to 15 mm of rain beginning this evening. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h with a low near 2 C.

Tuesday: Rain will be heavy at times with a high near 12 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: It will be mostly cloudy with 15 to 25 mm of rain. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h with a high near 7 C.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h with a low near 4 C.

Tuesday: Rain will be heavy at times with a high near 16 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: It will be mostly cloudy with 10 to 15 mm of rain in the southeast, 15 to 25 mm of rain in the southwest. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h with a high of 5 C in the southwest, 8 C in the southeast.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h with a low near 4 C in the southeast, rising to 10 C by morning in the southwest.

Tuesday: Expect a mostly cloudy day with rain, at times heavy, and a high near 17 C, 11 C along the Fundy coast.