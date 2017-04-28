After some warm, record-setting temperatures on Thursday, the work week will end with continued mild weather across the province.

In New Brunswick, the hot spot was in Bouctouche on Thursday where the mercury climbed to 23.8 C.

"Today again … temperatures will be in the high teens to low 20s for daytime highs, including this time northern New Brunswick, which should see the northeast winds come to an end this morning," said CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

Winds will be light from the south or southwest across the province today with a few scattered showers possible.

"Saturday will see partly cloudy skies with showers across much of New Brunswick, particularly in the mid-morning hours as a cold front moves from west to east," Allen said.

"This will prevent most in the province from seeing temperatures escape the teens with rainfall amounts near 5 millimetres."

Sunday will see skies clear to a mix of sun and cloud but temperatures will return to normal with highs in the low double digits.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: It will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers, fog patches this morning and light winds with a high of 16 C.

Tonight: Expect partial clearing with fog patches, light winds and a low near 6 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers late in the afternoon and a high near 17 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: It will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers, fog patches this morning and light winds with a high of 18 C.

Tonight: Expect partial clearing with fog patches, light winds and a low near 10 C.

Saturday: Skies will be partly cloudy with showers and a high near 16 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: It will be partly cloudy with showers, fog patches this morning and light winds. The temperature will reach 14 C in the southwest and 21 C in the southeast.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy with showers, fog patches, light winds and a low near 9 C.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with showers beginning in the morning are expected along with a high near 20 C in the southeast, 14 C in the southwest.