Thursday will be mostly cloudy across New Brunswick with the possibility of a few showers and very mild temperatures in the south.

"Daytime highs will be even warmer than yesterday with temperatures in the low 20s," said CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

"In southern New Brunswick we can expect some sunny breaks as dry air works its way into the weather system from the southwest."

In northern New Brunswick a weak front will move in from the north, bringing northeast winds, which will keep temperatures in the single digits today.

Overnight will bring fog and isolated showers with mild temperatures in the southern half of the province.

Allen said Friday will be another partly cloudy day.

"We should see significant clearing from west to east overnight Friday giving way to more widespread sun and cloud for Saturday. Temperatures will remain in the mid teens to lower 20s for daytime highs until Sunday."

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Showers and fog patches this morning with winds from the northeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h and a high near 6 C.

Tonight: It will be mostly cloudy with 5 mm of showers, fog patches and a low of 1 C.

Friday: Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a high near 18 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: It will be partly cloudy with showers and fog patches this morning along with light winds and a high near 18 C.

Tonight: Expect 2 mm of showers with fog patches, light winds and a low of 14 C.

Friday: Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 18 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: It will be partly cloudy with showers and fog patches this morning. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h with a high near 22 C and 14 C along the Fundy coast.

Tonight: Expect 5 mm of showers, light winds, fog patches and a low near 14 C.

Friday: Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 21 C in the southeast and 16 C in the southwest.