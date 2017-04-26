It will be a rainy but mild day across the Maritimes with highs between 10 C and 15 C.

"In general, New Brunswick looks to see the most rainfall with 15 to 25 millimetres, except lesser amounts in the southeast," said CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

Overnight the rain will continue with fog patches expected by morning.

On Thursday the showers and light rain will taper off with some sunny breaks possible, especially in the southeast.

"Here, sunshine could bump temperatures into the 20s with temperatures in the mid to high teens elsewhere," Allen said.

On Friday skies will clear from west to east ahead of what will be a relatively warm weekend.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: It will be mostly cloudy with rain and fog patches. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h and a high near 10 C.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy with 15 to 25 mm of rain, fog patches, light winds and a low of 8 C.

Thursday: Expect a mostly cloudy day with light rain and a high near 8 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: It will be mostly cloudy with rain and fog patches. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h with a high near 15 C.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy with 15 to 25 mm of rain and fog patches. Winds will be from the southeast near 15 km/h with a low near 12 C.

Thursday: Expect a partly cloudy day with a chance of showers and a high of 19 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: It will be mostly cloudy with rain and fog patches. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h with a high near 15 C and 10 C along the Fundy coast.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy with 15 to 25 mm of rain in the southwest, 5 to 10 mm of rain in the southeast. Winds will be from the southeast near 20 km/h with a low near 12 C.

Thursday: Expect a partly cloudy day with a chance of showers and a high near 21 C and 12 C along the Fundy coast.