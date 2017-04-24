After a cool and grey weekend New Brunswick will finally see the sun to start the work week with normal temperatures today and above normal temperatures tomorrow.

"Today should be quite nice … with mainly sunny to a mix of sun and cloud across the Maritimes," said CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

However northern New Brunswick will continue to see weak northwest winds, holding temperatures in the mid single digits.

"The overnight period will present mainly clear skies as a ridge of high pressure moves over New Brunswick from the west. This will lead to some cold overnight lows in the north … near –10 C."

Allen said that will make way for a sunny Tuesday, with high temperatures above normal, between 8 C and 12 C.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: It will become mainly sunny this afternoon with winds from the northwest at 15 km/h and a high of 4 C.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear with light winds and a low near –10 C.

Tuesday: Expect a mainly sunny day with a high near 8 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with winds from the west at 15 km/h and a high of 8 C.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear with light winds and a low of –3 C.

Tuesday: Expect a mainly sunny day with a high near 11 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: A mix of sun and cloud is expected with light winds and a high near 8 C.

Tonight: It will be mostly clear with light winds and a low of –2 C.

Tuesday: Expect a mainly sunny day with increasing clouds in the afternoon and a high of 12 C and 8 C along the Fundy coast.