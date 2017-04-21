Skies over New Brunswick will be mostly cloudy to end the week with snow expected in most areas, according to CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

"However today is shaping up to be one of the better days this week," Allen said. "Temperatures across the Maritimes will be in the mid to upper single digits."

The best chance of sunshine on Friday will be in the southeast before snow moves in overnight.

"Precipitation in the form of light snow will roll in by morning, likely changing to showers across southern New Brunswick."

Allen said the heaviest accumulations will be in the western half of New Brunswick, including Fredericton which could see five to ten centimetres.

"Sunday we start to clear from west to east and start to get into some sunshine with moderating temperatures making it the best day of the weekend," Allen said.

New Brunswick weather

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with increasing cloudiness this morning. Winds will be from the northeast at 15 km/h and a high of 5 C.

Tonight: It will be mostly cloudy with light snow overnight. Expect accumulations of 2 cm in the northeast, 4 to 6 cm in northwest. Winds will be from the east at 15 km/h with a low near –2 C.

Saturday: Light snow will taper to showers with a high near 3 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: It will be mostly cloudy with winds from the northeast at 15 km/h and a high near 7 C.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy with 5 to 10 cm of light snow, winds from the east near 15 km/h​ and a low near –1 C.

Saturday: Expect light snow tapering to showers with a high near 4 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with increasing cloudiness this morning. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h with a high near 7 C, 5 C along the Fundy coast.

Tonight: It will be mostly cloudy with flurries or showers. Accumulations of 2 to 4 cm of snow in the southwest and 2 mm of rain with a low near 0 C.

Saturday: Skies will be mostly cloudy with flurries or showers and a high near 4 C.