With record-breaking cold temperatures on Wednesday morning in all three Maritime provinces, the winter-like trend continues today with light snow across New Brunswick.

Brennan Allen, a CBC meteorologist, said the most impressive record was in Saint John when the mercury dropped to –7 C, breaking a record from 1925 of –5.6 C.

"Today light snow will come to an end this morning across New Brunswick and taper to a chance of flurries or showers," Allen said.

"Temperatures will be stuck in the mid-single digits yet again."

Overnight cloud will move in to New Brunswick with partly cloudy skies expected on Friday everywhere but the southeast.

"Temperatures in all three provinces will moderate somewhat … with highs in the mid to high single digits."

Allen said the weekend looks cloudy with flurries expected across the northern half of New Brunswick on Friday night into Saturday.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: It will be partly cloudy with a chance of flurries, light winds and a high near 5 C.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness by morning with light winds and a low near –4 C.

Friday: Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of flurries late in the afternoon and a high near 4 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: It will be partly cloudy with a chance of flurries, light winds and a high near 6 C.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness by morning with light winds and a low near –2 C.

Friday: Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the afternoon and a high near 7 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: It will be partly cloudy with a chance of flurries, light winds and a high near 6 C.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness by morning with light winds and a low near –2 C.

Friday: Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the afternoon in the southwest, a mix of sun and cloud in the southeast, with a high near 7 C.