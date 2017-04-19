Wednesday will be a mainly sunny day across New Brunswick but skies will cloud over tonight and light snow is expected to bring up to five centimetres of snow to the province.

"The ridge of high pressure responsible for the clear skies gradually moves to the east, nevertheless temperatures will still be between five and ten degrees below normal today," said CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be "stuck in the mid to low single digits" said Allen as a weak area of low pressure moves in this evening.

"It will spread cloud cover and flurry activity from west to east," he said.

"New Brunswick looks to be impacted the most as the trough weakens while it moves into Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia through the overnight hours."

Accumulations of two to five centimetres are expected overnight with the highest amounts close to the Maine border.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures continuing to be five to ten degrees below normal.

"On a positive note, some moderation and a return to sunnier skies on Friday looks likely at this time," Allen said.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: It will be mainly sunny with light winds and a high near 5 C.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and 2 to 5 cm of light snow overnight along with winds from the east near 15 km/h and a low of –2 C.

Thursday: Expect a partly cloudy day with a chance of flurries or showers and a high near 4 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: It will be mainly sunny with light winds and a high near 7 C.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and 2 to 5 cm of light snow overnight along with winds from the east near 15 km/h and a low near –1 C.

Thursday: Expect a partly cloudy day with a chance of flurries or showers and a high near 5 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: It will be mainly sunny with light winds and a high near 7 C, except 4 C along the coast.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and then 2 to 5 cm of light snow overnight along with winds from the east near 15 km/h and a low of –1 C.

Thursday: Expect a partly cloudy day with a chance of flurries or showers and a high near 5 C.