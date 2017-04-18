The chilly weather will continue Tuesday in New Brunswick with a mix of sun and cloud and the chance of flurries or showers along with below normal temperatures.

CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen said light winds out of the north are to blame for the cool temperatures with highs only reaching the low single digits today.

"No accumulations are expected with the flurries, however wet roads may be slippery this morning with the freezing temperatures," Allen said.

Skies are expected to clear overnight as a high pressure system moves in.

"This will lead to cold overnight lows in the minus single digits and perhaps even minus double digits in parts of northern New Brunswick.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny across the Maritimes with temperatures remaining below normal by about five degrees.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries, light winds and a high near 1 C.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear with light winds and a low near –10 C.

Wednesday: It will be mainly sunny with a high of 5 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Skies will clear to a mix of sun and cloud with the chance of flurries, light winds and a high of 4 C.

Tonight: It will be mostly clear with light winds and a low of –8 C.

Wednesday: Expect a mainly sunny day with a high of 6 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Skies will clear to a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries. Winds will be from the north gusting to 40 km/h with a high of 5 C in the southwest, a high of 2 C in the southeast.

Tonight: It will be mostly clear with light winds and a low near –7 C, except –2 C along the Fundy coast.

Wednesday: Expect a mainly sunny day with a high near 6 C.