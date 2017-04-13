The Easter Bunny will likely encounter some mild temperatures and cloudy skies when he hops through New Brunswick on Sunday with a mixed bag of weather expected over the next five days.

New Brunswick will be cool today with a westerly wind expected to keep temperatures in the single digits.

"Cloud cover will increase over New Brunswick today and into Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia this evening bringing a chance of showers or flurries," said CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

"A large portion of New Brunswick and parts of Prince Edward Island could see lows below freezing tongiht."

On Good Friday skies will clear to a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures in the mid to high single digits.

"As of right now the weekend looks relatively calm and sunny but cool on Saturday thanks to a building ridge of high pressure," Allen said.

"On Sunday temperatures should warm somewhat ahead of a low pressure system … which looks to bring cloudier skies and showers to the Maritimes lasting into Easter Monday."

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: It will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers today. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h with a high near 4 C.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 15 km/h with a low of –2 C.

Friday: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers in the morning and a high near 5 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: It will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers today. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h with a high near 6 C.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries but clearing by morning. Winds will be from the northwest near 15 km/h with a low of –2 C.

Friday: Expect a mainly sunny day with a high near 9 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with winds from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h and a high near 10 C.

Tonight: It will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Skies will clear by morning with winds from the northwest near 15 km/h and a low near 0 C.

Friday: Expect a mainly sunny day in the southwest with a high near 9 C and a mix of sun and cloud in the southeast with a high of 6 C.